2022 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 19th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $9 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Paul Barjon

Ryan Blaum

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Larkin Gross

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Morgan Hoffmann

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Jr. Odom

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Jared Wolfe

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

