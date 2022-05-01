2022 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.
The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 19th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $9 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Paul Barjon
- Ryan Blaum
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Larkin Gross
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Morgan Hoffmann
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Jr. Odom
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Jared Wolfe
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2022 Wells Fargo Championship field
- 7. Rory McIlroy
- 20. Abraham Ancer
- 21. Tyrrell Hatton
- 24. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 25. Tony Finau
- 26. Paul Casey
- 31. Corey Conners
- 33. Patrick Reed
- 38. Max Homa
- 40. Seamus Power
- 41. Russell Henley
- 43. Cameron Young
- 44. Webb Simpson
- 46. Marc Leishman
- 47. Sergio Garcia
- 50. Matthew Wolff