2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is almost set for this event, the only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headlined by Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 160-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the only team event on the PGA Tour calendar. The 80 two-man teams in the field will compete in foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an $8.3 million purse, with 25 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland

Jason Day and Jason Scrivener

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood

Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer

Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III

Max Homa and Talor Gooch

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

Joel Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger

Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk

Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie

Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo

Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal

Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor

Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon

Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An

Sung Kang and John Huh

Patton Kizzire and J.T. Poston

Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre

Adam Long and Bo Hoag

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power

Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker

Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel

Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg

Robert Streb and Troy Merritt

Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk

Martin Trainer and Jim Knous

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft

Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein

Bill Haas and Jay Haas

Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Emiliano Grillo

Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus

Sam Horsfield and Matt Wallace

Scott Piercy and Sean O'Hair

Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander

Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark

Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett

Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman

Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab

Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy

Brian Stuard and Russell Knox

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder

Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert

Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles

Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson

James Hahn and Kevin Chappell

Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore

Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas

Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd

Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley

Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae

Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim

Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler

Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley

Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley

Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky

Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak

Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan

Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy

Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe

Justin Lower and Dylan Wu

Austin Cook and Jason Dufner

Callum Tarren and David Skinns

Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points

Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour

Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt

Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin

