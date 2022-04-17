2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is almost set for this event, the only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headlined by Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and more.
This is set to be a 160-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the only team event on the PGA Tour calendar. The 80 two-man teams in the field will compete in foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for an $8.3 million purse, with 25 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field
- Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland
- Jason Day and Jason Scrivener
- Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman
- Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood
- Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer
- Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton
- Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
- Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III
- Max Homa and Talor Gooch
- Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Joel Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger
- Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk
- Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie
- Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo
- Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal
- Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor
- Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon
- Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An
- Sung Kang and John Huh
- Patton Kizzire and J.T. Poston
- Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre
- Adam Long and Bo Hoag
- Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power
- Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker
- Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel
- Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg
- Robert Streb and Troy Merritt
- Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk
- Martin Trainer and Jim Knous
- Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
- Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein
- Bill Haas and Jay Haas
- Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman
- Rafa Cabrera Bello and Emiliano Grillo
- Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus
- Sam Horsfield and Matt Wallace
- Scott Piercy and Sean O'Hair
- Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander
- Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark
- Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett
- Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman
- Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab
- Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy
- Brian Stuard and Russell Knox
- Doc Redman and Sam Ryder
- Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert
- Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles
- Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson
- James Hahn and Kevin Chappell
- Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore
- Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas
- Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings
- Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
- Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley
- Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae
- Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim
- Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler
- Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley
- Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley
- Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak
- Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan
- Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy
- Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe
- Justin Lower and Dylan Wu
- Austin Cook and Jason Dufner
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points
- Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour
- Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt
- Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin
Top 50 players in 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Viktor Hovland
- 5. Cameron Smith
- 6. Patrick Cantlay
- 10. Sam Burns
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 13. Billy Horschel
- 14. Louis Oosthuizen
- 15. Joaquin Niemann
- 17. Tyrrell Hatton
- 21. Sungjae Im
- 27. Kevin Kisner
- 28. Will Zalatoris
- 30. Shane Lowry
- 34. Talor Gooch
- 37. Max Homa
- 38. Tom Hoge
- 39. Harold Varner III
- 40. Seamus Power
- 43. Tommy Fleetwood
- 44. Marc Leishman
- 45. Lucas Herbert
- 46. Sergio Garcia