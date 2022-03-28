2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +1200 betting odds, up from +900 in February.

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 16-to-1 betting odds.

We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.

2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner