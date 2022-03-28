2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

03/28/2022 at 10:01 am
The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +1200 betting odds, up from +900 in February.

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 16-to-1 betting odds.

We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.

2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS FEB 17 NOW
Jon Rahm 900 1200
Jordan Spieth 1400 1400
Collin Morikawa 1400 1400
Cameron Smith 3000 1400
Justin Thomas 1600 1600
Dustin Johnson 1800 1600
Scottie Scheffler 3500 1600
Rory McIlroy 1800 1800
Brooks Koepka 1800 1800
Viktor Hovland 2000 2000
Patrick Cantlay 1800 2200
Xander Schauffele 2000 2500
Bryson DeChambeau 2000 3500
Will Zalatoris 4000 3500
Hideki Matsuyama 3000 4000
Sam Burns 4000 4500
Daniel Berger 5000 5000
Louis Oosthuizen 5000 5000
Joaquin Niemann 8000 5000
Shane Lowry 12500 5500
Paul Casey 8000 6000
Adam Scott 8000 6000
Tiger Woods 8000 6500
Patrick Reed 5000 6600
Tyrrell Hatton 8000 6600
Matt Fitzpatrick 10000 6600
Tony Finau 4000 7000
Abraham Ancer 6000 7000
Webb Simpson 8000 7000
Sungjae Im 6000 7500
Corey Conners 8000 8000
Bubba Watson 10000 8000
Tommy Fleetwood 8000 9000
Justin Rose 8000 9000
Marc Leishman 10000 9000
Billy Horschel 15000 10000
Sergio Garcia 12500 12500
Gary Woodland 15000 12500
Max Homa 15000 12500
Kevin Kisner 30000 12500
Lee Westwood 15000 15000
Si Woo Kim 15000 15000
Robert MacIntyre 15000 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000 15000
Russell Henley 15000 15000
Talor Gooch 15000 15000
Cam Davis 20000 15000
Jason Kokrak 12500 17500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000 17500
Brian Harman 20000 17500
Matthew Wolff 8000 20000
Cameron Champ 15000 20000
Erik van Rooyen 15000 20000
Luke List 20000 20000
Sebastian Munoz 30000 20000
Danny Willett 15000 25000
Kevin Na 20000 25000
Ian Poulter 20000 25000
Bernd Wiesberger 20000 25000
Garrick Higgo 20000 25000
Lanto Griffin 30000 25000
Dylan Frittelli 30000 25000
Stewart Cink 30000 25000
Matt Kuchar 15000 30000
Ryan Palmer 25000 30000
Rasmus Hojgaard 30000 30000
Antoine Rozner 30000 30000
Charl Schwartzel 30000 30000
Guido Migliozzi 30000 30000
Lucas Herbert 30000 30000
Tom Hoge 30000 30000
Lucas Glover 50000 30000
Henrik Stenson 30000 35000
Zach Johnson 30000 35000
Victor Perez 50000 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000 50000
Chan Kim 50000 50000
K.H. Lee 50000 50000
Padraig Harrington 50000 50000
Harry Higgs 50000 50000
Min Woo Lee 50000 50000
Hudson Swafford 50000 50000
Bernhard Langer 100000 100000
Fred Couples 100000 100000
Mike Weir 100000 100000
Sandy Lyle 100000 100000
Larry Mize 100000 100000
Jose Maria Olazabal 300000 300000
Vijay Singh 300000 300000
James Piot 500000 500000
Austin Greaser 500000 500000
Laird Shepherd 500000 500000
Trevor Immelman 500000 500000
Stewart Hagestad 500000 500000
Aaron Jarvis 500000 500000

