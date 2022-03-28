2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +1200 betting odds, up from +900 in February.
Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 16-to-1 betting odds.
We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.
2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|FEB 17
|NOW
|Jon Rahm
|900
|1200
|Jordan Spieth
|1400
|1400
|Collin Morikawa
|1400
|1400
|Cameron Smith
|3000
|1400
|Justin Thomas
|1600
|1600
|Dustin Johnson
|1800
|1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|3500
|1600
|Rory McIlroy
|1800
|1800
|Brooks Koepka
|1800
|1800
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|1800
|2200
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|2500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2000
|3500
|Will Zalatoris
|4000
|3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3000
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|4500
|Daniel Berger
|5000
|5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|5000
|5000
|Joaquin Niemann
|8000
|5000
|Shane Lowry
|12500
|5500
|Paul Casey
|8000
|6000
|Adam Scott
|8000
|6000
|Tiger Woods
|8000
|6500
|Patrick Reed
|5000
|6600
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8000
|6600
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10000
|6600
|Tony Finau
|4000
|7000
|Abraham Ancer
|6000
|7000
|Webb Simpson
|8000
|7000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|7500
|Corey Conners
|8000
|8000
|Bubba Watson
|10000
|8000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8000
|9000
|Justin Rose
|8000
|9000
|Marc Leishman
|10000
|9000
|Billy Horschel
|15000
|10000
|Sergio Garcia
|12500
|12500
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|12500
|Max Homa
|15000
|12500
|Kevin Kisner
|30000
|12500
|Lee Westwood
|15000
|15000
|Si Woo Kim
|15000
|15000
|Robert MacIntyre
|15000
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|15000
|Russell Henley
|15000
|15000
|Talor Gooch
|15000
|15000
|Cam Davis
|20000
|15000
|Jason Kokrak
|12500
|17500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|15000
|17500
|Brian Harman
|20000
|17500
|Matthew Wolff
|8000
|20000
|Cameron Champ
|15000
|20000
|Erik van Rooyen
|15000
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|20000
|Sebastian Munoz
|30000
|20000
|Danny Willett
|15000
|25000
|Kevin Na
|20000
|25000
|Ian Poulter
|20000
|25000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|20000
|25000
|Garrick Higgo
|20000
|25000
|Lanto Griffin
|30000
|25000
|Dylan Frittelli
|30000
|25000
|Stewart Cink
|30000
|25000
|Matt Kuchar
|15000
|30000
|Ryan Palmer
|25000
|30000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|30000
|30000
|Antoine Rozner
|30000
|30000
|Charl Schwartzel
|30000
|30000
|Guido Migliozzi
|30000
|30000
|Lucas Herbert
|30000
|30000
|Tom Hoge
|30000
|30000
|Lucas Glover
|50000
|30000
|Henrik Stenson
|30000
|35000
|Zach Johnson
|30000
|35000
|Victor Perez
|50000
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|50000
|Chan Kim
|50000
|50000
|K.H. Lee
|50000
|50000
|Padraig Harrington
|50000
|50000
|Harry Higgs
|50000
|50000
|Min Woo Lee
|50000
|50000
|Hudson Swafford
|50000
|50000
|Bernhard Langer
|100000
|100000
|Fred Couples
|100000
|100000
|Mike Weir
|100000
|100000
|Sandy Lyle
|100000
|100000
|Larry Mize
|100000
|100000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|300000
|300000
|Vijay Singh
|300000
|300000
|James Piot
|500000
|500000
|Austin Greaser
|500000
|500000
|Laird Shepherd
|500000
|500000
|Trevor Immelman
|500000
|500000
|Stewart Hagestad
|500000
|500000
|Aaron Jarvis
|500000
|500000