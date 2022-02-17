2022 Masters field: Who’s in, how to qualify, earn exemptions

The 2022 Masters Tournament field is closer to being set, with the final deadline to make the field being the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open.

The Masters will be played April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., in its traditional slot as the first men's major of the year.

As of Feb. 17, 2022, there are 89 players in the competition.

Among those in the invitation-only field include defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. The full world top 50 at the end of 2021 and the week before the 2022 Masters qualify.

The traditional invitation criteria have been applied, with PGA Tour winners between now and the Masters eligible to join the field.

2022 Masters Tournament field and invitees

Former winners of The Masters -- Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Fred Couples, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Charl Schwartzel, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson Winners of the U.S. Open in the last five years -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka Winners of the British Open in the last five years -- Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari Winners of the PGA Championship in the last five years -- Justin Thomas Winners of the Players Championship in the last three years Winner and runner-up from the last U.S. Amateur Championship -- Austin Greaser, James Piot Winner of the last British Amateur Championship -- Laird Shepherd Winner of the last Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship -- Keita Nakajima Winner of the last Latin America Amateur Championship -- Aaron Jarvis Winner of the last U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship -- Stewart Hagestad The top 12 finishers (including ties) from last year's Masters tournament -- Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Na, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris The top 4 finishers (including ties), from last year's U.S. Open -- Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's British Open The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's PGA Championship -- Paul Casey, Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs Full PGA Tour event winners since 2021 Masters -- Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Cameron Davis, Lucas Glover, Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Kyoung-hoon Lee, Luke List, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Hudson Swafford All players who qualified for the 2021 Tour Championship -- Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel, Joaquín Niemann, Erik van Rooyen The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2020 -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Palmer, Lee Westwood, Matthew Wolff The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published the week before the Masters Special invitations

Top 50 players in 2022 Masters field

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the Masters, with the 2020 year-end top 50 invited and any player inside the top 50 the week prior to the Masters getting an invitation.