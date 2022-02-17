2022 Masters field: Who's in, how to qualify, earn exemptions
Masters

2022 Masters field: Who’s in, how to qualify, earn exemptions

02/17/2022 at 10:09 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Masters Tournament field is closer to being set, with the final deadline to make the field being the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open.

The Masters will be played April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., in its traditional slot as the first men's major of the year.

As of Feb. 17, 2022, there are 89 players in the competition.

Among those in the invitation-only field include defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. The full world top 50 at the end of 2021 and the week before the 2022 Masters qualify.

The traditional invitation criteria have been applied, with PGA Tour winners between now and the Masters eligible to join the field.

2022 Masters Tournament field and invitees

  1. Former winners of The Masters -- Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Fred Couples, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Charl Schwartzel, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson
  2. Winners of the U.S. Open in the last five years -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
  3. Winners of the British Open in the last five years -- Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari
  4. Winners of the PGA Championship in the last five years -- Justin Thomas
  5. Winners of the Players Championship in the last three years
  6. Winner and runner-up from the last U.S. Amateur Championship -- Austin Greaser, James Piot
  7. Winner of the last British Amateur Championship -- Laird Shepherd
  8. Winner of the last Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship -- Keita Nakajima
  9. Winner of the last Latin America Amateur Championship -- Aaron Jarvis
  10. Winner of the last U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship -- Stewart Hagestad
  11. The top 12 finishers (including ties) from last year's Masters tournament -- Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Na, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris
  12. The top 4 finishers (including ties), from last year's U.S. Open -- Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi
  13. The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's British Open
  14. The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's PGA Championship -- Paul Casey, Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs
  15. Full PGA Tour event winners since 2021 Masters -- Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Cameron Davis, Lucas Glover, Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Kyoung-hoon Lee, Luke List, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Hudson Swafford
  16. All players who qualified for the 2021 Tour Championship -- Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel, Joaquín Niemann, Erik van Rooyen
  17. The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2020 -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Palmer, Lee Westwood, Matthew Wolff
  18. The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published the week before the Masters
  19. Special invitations

Top 50 players in 2022 Masters field

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the Masters, with the 2020 year-end top 50 invited and any player inside the top 50 the week prior to the Masters getting an invitation.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament