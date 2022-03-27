2022 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Joel Dahmne, Graeme McDowell, Bill Haas and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 15th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $8.6 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Valero Texas Open field

Ludvig Aberg

Abraham Ancer

Paul Barjon

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Ben Kern

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Guido Migliozzi

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Top 50 players in 2022 Valero Texas Open field