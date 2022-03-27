2022 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.
The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Joel Dahmne, Graeme McDowell, Bill Haas and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 15th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $8.6 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Valero Texas Open field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Abraham Ancer
- Paul Barjon
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Ben Kern
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Logan McAllister
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Guido Migliozzi
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 Valero Texas Open field
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 12. Hideki Matsuyama
- 13. Bryson DeChambeau
- 15. Jordan Spieth
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 23. Tony Finau
- 38. Tom Hoge
- 41. Corey Conners