2022 Valero Texas Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Valero Texas Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Valero Texas Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Valero Texas Open preview

The Valero Texas Open is this week, and the event is the last chance for a player to get into the Masters field -- and that can only be done with a win at TPC San Antonio.

A total of eight players in the world top 50 are competing, including Rory McIlroy, who skipped last week's WGC match play to compete this week. Jordan Spieth earned his first win in nearly four years last year.

2022 Valero Texas Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is statistically the best player in the field, but he's clearly looking for something right now. Can he find it here?

2. Corey Conners: Conners has won here, and he played really well last week. But does he want to play well this week?

3. Jordan Spieth: Spieth is defending champion here, and his win was a really nice moment last year. He's also been mediocre all year.

4. Abraham Ancer: Ancer did well for himself at the WGC match play, and like Spieth, he's just been kinda blah relative to his skill in 2022.

5. Charley Hoffman: Look, Charley Hoffman owns this tournament. That doesn't mean we should just shove right in on him.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki has been dealing with back and neck issues, and he's been trying to get right in time for the Masters, so this is more of a tune-up.

7. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson said he's not quite up to full strength, and he looked a little rusty at the match play. Treat this week like a warm-up that might have a happy accident.

8. Tom Hoge: Hoge is probably pretty worn out. He's been playing in all these big events after winning Pebble, but he does have a great history in this event, so he's playing again.

9. Chris Kirk: Kirk has a solid history in this event, and an MC at The Players ended a run of three-consecutive top-15 finishes.

10. Kevin Streelman: Streelman showed up with a T-7 at Valspar, but he's been in the top 22 in three of his last four starts.