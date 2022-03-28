2022 Valero Texas Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Valero Texas Open and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Valero Texas Open. It's the final event before the Masters, meaning this is the last chance to get into the field.

We have eight of the top 50 in the field, and there are perhaps a handful of horse-for-course players. TPC San Antonio really connects with certain players, and it's kind of blah for many others.

2022 Valero Texas Open One and Done picks

Jordan Spieth: Spieth hasn't been playing his best since that close call at Pebble, but he is defending champ.

Corey Conners: Conners is the 2019 champion and got to the third-place match on Sunday, which he won. He has to be pretty tired.

Charley Hoffman: Hoffman is the ultimate horse-for-course play this week. Maybe over any other player on any other week.

Chris Kirk: Kirk has had a bunch of close calls in the last month, and he likes this course.

Kevin Streelman: Streelman is another solid choice this week, and he's coming off a T-7 at Valspar.

My pick this week is Chris Kirk. I don't want to use a top-50 name this week.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks