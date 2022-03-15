2022 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Valspar Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Dustin Johnson is at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Valspar Championship, with the tournament back in March after last year. The Copperhead Course seems to reward great ballstrikers and doesn't seem to penalize bad putters, making this a course where strokes gained tee-to-green is more important than normal.

The field will change a bunch between now and Thursday because of the Monday finish to The Players.

2022 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner