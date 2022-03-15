2022 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
03/15/2022 at 8:59 am
The 2022 Valspar Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Dustin Johnson is at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Valspar Championship, with the tournament back in March after last year. The Copperhead Course seems to reward great ballstrikers and doesn't seem to penalize bad putters, making this a course where strokes gained tee-to-green is more important than normal.

The field will change a bunch between now and Thursday because of the Monday finish to The Players.

2022 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Justin Thomas 1000
Collin Morikawa 1100
Viktor Hovland 1100
Dustin Johnson 1400
Xander Schauffele 1600
Louis Oosthuizen 2000
Paul Casey 2200
Sam Burns 2200
Shane Lowry 2200
Tyrrell Hatton 2200
Brooks Koepka 2500
Abraham Ancer 3000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 3300
Jason Kokrak 3500
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Jason Day 5000
Adam Hadwin 5500
Alex Noren 5500
Keegan Bradley 6000
Webb Simpson 6000
Cameron Tringale 6600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6600
Kevin Kisner 6600
Mackenzie Hughes 6600
Russell Knox 6600
Bubba Watson 7000
Gary Woodland 7000
Harold Varner III 7000
Sebastian Munoz 7000
Brian Harman 7500
Denny McCarthy 7500
Bernd Wiesberger 8000
Jhonattan Vegas 8000
Aaron Wise 9000
Lanto Griffin 9000
Doug Ghim 10000
Francesco Molinari 10000
Kevin Streelman 10000
Matthias Schwab 10000
Patton Kizzire 10000
C.T. Pan 11000
Carlos Ortiz 11000
Charley Hoffman 11000
Doc Redman 11000
Martin Laird 11000
Mito Pereira 11000
Pat Perez 11500
Andrew Putnam 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Scott Stallings 12500
Taylor Pendrith 12500
Zach Johnson 12500
Adam Svensson 15000
Alex Smalley 15000
Branden Grace 15000
Brendon Todd 15000
Chad Ramey 15000
Chez Reavie 15000
Danny Willett 15000
David Lipsky 15000
Emiliano Grillo 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
Martin Kaymer 15000
Matt Kuchar 15000
Sahith Theegala 15000
Stewart Cink 15000

