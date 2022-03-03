2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Orlando for the annual Arnold Palmer Invitational.

A field of 120 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times: Round 2

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational first round starts at 7:10 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:19 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational first round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times for Round 1

All times are Eastern

No. 1

7:10 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Matt Wallace, Trey Mullinax

7:21 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Sean O’Hair, Doug Ghim

7:32 a.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith

7:43 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chez Reavie, Gary Woodland

7:54 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Nick Taylor, Adam Long

8:05 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Tway

8:16 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Sebastián Muñoz, Henrik Stenson

8:27 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Carlos Ortiz, Rickie Fowler

8:38 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger

8:49 a.m. -- Taylor Moore, Paul Barjon, Greg Koch

11:40 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Ryder

11:51 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Tommy Fleetwood, Vince Whaley

12:02 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini

12:13 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Martin Laird, Corey Conners

12:24 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker

12:35 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel

12:46 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Day

12:57 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

1:08 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter, Henrik Norlander

1:19 p.m. -- Alex Smalley, Min Woo Lee, John Pak

No. 10