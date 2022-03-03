2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Orlando for the annual Arnold Palmer Invitational.

A field of 120 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times: Round 1

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational first round starts at 7:10 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:19 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational first round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

All times are Eastern

No. 1

7:10 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler

7:21 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

7:32 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Hayden Buckley

7:43 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Michael Thompson, Matthew Wolff

7:54 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Matt Jones, Lanto Griffin

8:05 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Charles Howell III, Danny Willett

8:16 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ, Kevin Na

8:27 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire

8:38 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:49 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Thompson, James Piot

11:40 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Nick Watney, Aaron Rai

11:51 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:02 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Denny McCarthy, Thomas Pieters

12:13 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell

12:24 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

12:35 p.m. -- Luke List, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

12:46 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris

12:57 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

1:08 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala

1:19 p.m. -- Greyson Sigg, Davis Riley, Sam Bennett

No. 10