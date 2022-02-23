2022 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Palm Beach for the annual The Honda Classic.

A field of 144 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host PGA National's Champion Course. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 The Honda Classic tee times: Round 2

The 2022 The Honda Classic first round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:46 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 The Honda Classic Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic first round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 1

All times are Eastern

No. 1

6:50 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Charl Schwartzel, Mark Hubbard

7:01 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Brandon Hagy, Vince Whaley

7:12 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Tyler McCumber, Erik Compton

7:23 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd

7:34 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Robert Streb, J.T. Poston

7:45 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Charles Howell III, Brian Stuard

7:56 a.m. -- Jim Herman, William McGirt, Luke Donald

8:07 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, Beau Hossler

8:18 a.m. -- Austin Cook, John Huh, Adam Schenk

8:29 a.m. -- Dylan Wu, Andrew Novak, Martin Contini

8:40 a.m. -- Brandon Wu, David Skinns, Rick Lamb

8:51 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Max McGreevy, Alan Morin

11:45 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft

11:56 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Denny McCarthy, Taylor Pendrith

12:07 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges

12:18 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Kevin Tway, Danny Willett

12:29 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Sungjae Im, Louis Oosthuizen

12:40 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

12:51 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler

1:02 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Bronson Burgoon, Hank Lebioda

1:13 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Jason Dufner, Seung-Yul Noh

1:24 p.m. -- Taylor Moore, Matthias Schwab, Jared Wolfe

1:35 p.m. -- Seth Reeves, Chad Ramey, Kyle Westmoreland

1:46 p.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Paul Barjon, Nicolai Hojgaard

No. 10

6:50 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Peter Uihlein, Hayden Buckley

7:01 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Mito Pereira

7:12 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Aaron Rai

7:23 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

7:34 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson

7:45 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed, Cameron Young

7:56 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

8:07 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Harry Higgs

8:18 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Camilo Villegas, J.J. Spaun

8:29 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Knous, Kurt Kitayama

8:40 a.m. -- Alex Smalley, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

8:51 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Ben Kohles, Andrew Kozan

11:45 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Nick Watney, Matthew NeSmith

11:56 p.m. -- Grayson Murray, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:07 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Chris Stroud, Fabián Gómez

12:18 p.m. -- K.H. Lee, Ryan Palmer, Henrik Stenson

12:29 p.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Wesley Bryan

12:40 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Brian Harman, Jimmy Walker

12:51 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Roger Sloan, Doug Ghim

1:02 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok

1:13 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Dawie van der Walt, Curtis Thompson

1:24 p.m. -- Greyson Sigg, Brett Drewitt, Callum Tarren

1:35 p.m. -- David Lipsky, Nick Hardy, Austin Smotherman

1:46 p.m. -- Davis Riley, Joshua Creel, Chase Koepka