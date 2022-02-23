2022 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Palm Beach for the annual The Honda Classic.

A field of 144 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host PGA National's Champion Course. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 The Honda Classic tee times: Round 1

The 2022 The Honda Classic second round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:46 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 The Honda Classic Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic second round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 2

All times are Eastern

No. 1

6:50 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Nick Watney, Matthew NeSmith

7:01 a.m. -- Grayson Murray, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:12 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Chris Stroud, Fabián Gómez

7:23 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Ryan Palmer, Henrik Stenson

7:34 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Wesley Bryan

7:45 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Brian Harman, Jimmy Walker

7:56 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Roger Sloan, Doug Ghim

8:07 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok

8:18 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Dawie van der Walt, Curtis Thompson

8:29 a.m. -- Greyson Sigg, Brett Drewitt, Callum Tarren

8:40 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Nick Hardy, Austin Smotherman

8:51 a.m. -- Davis Riley, Joshua Creel, Chase Koepka

11:45 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Peter Uihlein, Hayden Buckley

11:56 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Mito Pereira

12:07 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Aaron Rai

12:18 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

12:29 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson

12:40 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed, Cameron Young

12:51 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

1:02 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Harry Higgs

1:13 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Camilo Villegas, J.J. Spaun

1:24 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Knous, Kurt Kitayama

1:35 p.m. -- Alex Smalley, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

1:46 p.m. -- Michael Gligic, Ben Kohles, Andrew Kozan

No. 10

6:50 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft

7:01 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Denny McCarthy, Taylor Pendrith

7:12 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges

7:23 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Kevin Tway, Danny Willett

7:34 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Sungjae Im, Louis Oosthuizen

7:45 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

7:56 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler

8:07 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Bronson Burgoon, Hank Lebioda

8:18 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Jason Dufner, Seung-Yul Noh

8:29 a.m. -- Taylor Moore, Matthias Schwab, Jared Wolfe

8:40 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Chad Ramey, Kyle Westmoreland

8:51 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Paul Barjon, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:45 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Charl Schwartzel, Mark Hubbard

11:56 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Brandon Hagy, Vince Whaley

12:07 p.m. -- Bill Haas, Tyler McCumber, Erik Compton

12:18 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd

12:29 p.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Robert Streb, J.T. Poston

12:40 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Charles Howell III, Brian Stuard

12:51 p.m. -- Jim Herman, William McGirt, Luke Donald

1:02 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, Beau Hossler

1:13 p.m. -- Austin Cook, John Huh, Adam Schenk

1:24 p.m. -- Dylan Wu, Andrew Novak, Martin Contini

1:35 p.m. -- Brandon Wu, David Skinns, Rick Lamb

1:46 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Max McGreevy, Alan Morin