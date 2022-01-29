2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field: Players, pro-am teams, rankings

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at three courses, including host Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The Monterey Peninsula tournament featuring two-person teams, including celebrities and business luminaries competing as amateurs in a pro-am format, has a three-course rotation including Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fifth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which is not an open event on the PGA Tour calendar.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8.7 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Mark Baldwin

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Alex Cejka

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Joshua Creel

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Matt Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brandon Harkins

Brian Harman

David Hearn

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Peter Jacobsen

Stephan Jaeger

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Min Woo Lee

Tom Lehman

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Brad Marek

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

John Murphy

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

14. Jordan Spieth

20. Daniel Berger

25. Matt Fitzpatrick

31. Thomas Pieters

36. Will Zalatoris

37. Kevin Kisner

45. Mackenzie Hughes

46. Min Woo Lee

48. Justin Rose