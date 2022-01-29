2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field: Players, pro-am teams, rankings

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at three courses, including host Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The Monterey Peninsula tournament featuring two-person teams, including celebrities and business luminaries competing as amateurs in a pro-am format, has a three-course rotation including Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.
RELATED: 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fifth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which is not an open event on the PGA Tour calendar.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8.7 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Mark Baldwin
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Alex Cejka
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Joshua Creel
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brandon Harkins
- Brian Harman
- David Hearn
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Peter Jacobsen
- Stephan Jaeger
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Min Woo Lee
- Tom Lehman
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Brad Marek
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- John Murphy
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
- 14. Jordan Spieth
- 20. Daniel Berger
- 25. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 31. Thomas Pieters
- 36. Will Zalatoris
- 37. Kevin Kisner
- 45. Mackenzie Hughes
- 46. Min Woo Lee
- 48. Justin Rose