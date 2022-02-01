2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since March 2021 and where they landed in the model:

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 3

The Players Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 3

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Joel Dahmen - No. 22

Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth - No. 9

Masters: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 16

RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink - No. 75

Valspar Championship: Sam Burns - No. 77

Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy - No. 2

Charles Schwab Challenge: Jason Kokrak - No. 8

the Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay - No. 6

US Open: Jon Rahm - No. 3

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cam Davis - No. 29

British Open Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 3

The Northern Trust: Tony Finau - No. 18

BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay - No. 2

Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns - No. 1

Shriners Children's Open: Sungjae Im - No. 18

The CJ Cup at Summit: Rory McIlroy - No. 12

Zozo Championship: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 17

World Wide Technology Championship: Viktor Hovland - No. 2

The RSM Classic: Talor Gooch - No. 16

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Cameron Smith - No. 15

Sony Open in Hawaii: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 9

Farmers Insurance Open: Luke List - No. 37

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

How the rubric works

I call this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields. In the fall of 2022, I included specific weighting of strokes gained and Quality Strokes Gained against the field strength that week, creating a range of comparison to see how players do against particular competition.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events (this week, we're using 10) played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed the top 70 in our ranking, and we have their DK prices and early-week odds.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the fifth model of 2022 for us. So far, we've been doing well. We did reduce the weight on the course fit because we only get two rounds max at Pebble Beach.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them

POS PLAYER PTS DK PRICE DK RANK ODDS ODDS RANK 1 Cantlay, Patrick 2.049 11200 1 800 1 2 Berger, Daniel 1.689 10500 3 1400 2 3 Zalatoris, Will 1.103 10800 2 1800 3 4 Pereira, Mito 0.913 8300 19 4000 11 5 Tringale, Cameron 0.851 9500 8 3000 9 6 Spieth, Jordan 0.838 10300 4 2000 4 7 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 0.713 8700 15 5000 14 8 Power, Seamus 0.679 9400 9 3000 9 9 Kirk, Chris 0.65 7700 27 8000 23 10 Hoffman, Charley 0.642 8100 21 8000 23 11 Streelman, Kevin 0.629 9100 11 4000 11 12 McNealy, Maverick 0.613 9800 6 2500 6 13 Day, Jason 0.578 9900 5 2000 4 14 Kim, Chan 0.526 6400 111 30000 97 15 Kisner, Kevin 0.522 9000 12 5000 14 16 Griffin, Lanto 0.452 8800 14 4000 11 17 Harman, Brian 0.414 8600 16 6000 18 18 Kuchar, Matt 0.412 7600 29 8000 23 19 Perez, Pat 0.407 7300 38 8000 23 20 NeSmith, Matthew 0.388 7300 38 10000 37 21 Buckley, Hayden 0.383 7000 57 15000 57 22 Hadwin, Adam 0.379 7400 34 10000 37 23 Rodgers, Patrick 0.368 7400 34 8000 23 24 McCarthy, Denny 0.337 8200 20 6000 18 25 Jones, Matt 0.314 8000 22 6000 18 26 Merritt, Troy 0.31 7200 43 10000 37 27 Eckroat, Austin 0.304 6800 75 25000 79 28 Hubbard, Mark 0.297 6700 84 20000 70 29 Dahmen, Joel 0.294 7500 31 8000 23 30 Todd, Brendon 0.278 7200 43 12500 51 31 Burmester, Dean 0.263 7200 43 10000 37 32 Palmer, Ryan 0.26 8900 13 5000 14 33 Schwartzel, Charl 0.26 7100 49 10000 37 34 Glover, Lucas 0.252 7800 25 8000 23 35 Pendrith, Taylor 0.236 7200 43 10000 37 36 Hughes, Mackenzie 0.229 8400 18 5000 14 37 Hardy, Nick 0.228 6900 66 20000 70 38 Armour, Ryan 0.223 6900 66 25000 79 39 Rai, Aaron 0.217 7900 23 8000 23 40 Mitchell, Keith 0.211 7500 31 8000 23 41 Rose, Justin 0.209 9600 7 2500 6 42 Hoge, Tom 0.206 8500 17 6000 18 43 Moore, Ryan 0.198 6900 66 20000 70 44 Reavie, Chez 0.187 7400 34 8000 23 45 Moore, Taylor 0.172 7300 38 10000 37 46 Smalley, Alex 0.172 7200 43 10000 37 47 Snedeker, Brandt 0.164 7400 34 8000 23 48 Taylor, Nick 0.163 7300 38 10000 37 49 Wu, Dylan 0.149 6800 75 25000 79 50 Stallings, Scott 0.148 7100 49 10000 37 51 Theegala, Sahith 0.132 7200 43 10000 37 52 Putnam, Andrew 0.096 7600 29 10000 37 53 Knox, Russell 0.092 7800 25 8000 23 54 Fitzpatrick, Matt 0.0910000000000001 9200 10 2500 6 55 Stuard, Brian 0.09 6800 75 25000 79 56 Hoag, Bo 0.084 6900 66 20000 70 57 Gutschewski, Scott 0.082 6100 138 100000 137 58 Ramey, Chad 0.063 7100 49 15000 57 59 Clark, Wyndham 0.039 7000 57 12500 51 60 Harkins, Brandon 0.038 7100 49 12500 51 61 Barjon, Paul 0.035 6600 93 30000 97 62 Novak, Andrew 0.035 6600 93 25000 79 63 Stanley, Kyle 0.031 7000 57 15000 57 64 Villegas, Camilo 0.017 6700 84 25000 79 65 Seiffert, Chase 0.015 6500 102 30000 97 66 Cejka, Alex 0.013 6400 111 50000 113 67 Percy, Cameron 0.00600000000000001 6600 93 30000 97 68 Imada, Ryuji 0 6000 147 100000 137 69 Thompson, Michael -0.013 7900 23 6000 18 70 Cink, Stewart -0.027 7300 38 10000 37