When does the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii start on Saturday? Third-round tee times, schedule

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii third round kicks off on Saturday from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, with Russell Henley entering the day as the overnight leader at 15-under 125 through two rounds.

With Henley in the final tee time for Saturday's third round is Haotong Li, who is three shots behind Henley on 12-under 128.

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii third round starts at 8:15 a.m. local time -- or 1:15 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Third-round tee times run through 1:40 p.m. local time -- or 6:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

A total of 65 players made the cut in the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year. The PGA Tour cut rule is to the top 65 players and ties after the first 36 holes of a tournament.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii second round on TV starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times: Third round pairings

All times local; add 5 hours for Eastern time