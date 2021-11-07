2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.

We don't yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event already in the field.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field

Paul Barjon

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Joseph Bramlett

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Gilbert Mendez

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Cameron Sisk

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Vincent Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Top 50 players in 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field