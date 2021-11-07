2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.
We don't yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event already in the field.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Joseph Bramlett
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Maverick McNealy
- Gilbert Mendez
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Cameron Sisk
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Vincent Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field
- 11. Tony Finau
- 13. Brooks Koepka
- 19. Sam Burns
- 21. Cameron Smith
- 22. Patrick Reed
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 24. Scottie Scheffler
- 29. Jason Kokrak
- 30. Joaquin Niemann
- 31. Matthew Wolff
- 33. Max Homa
- 35. Marc Leishman
- 37. Lee Westwood
- 41. Ryan Palmer
- 42. Shane Lowry
- 45. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 48. Stewart Cink
- 49. Mackenzie Hughes
- 50. Brian Harman