2021 Shriners Children’s Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Shriners Children's Open field

Abraham Ancer

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 Shriners Children's Open field