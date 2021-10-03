2021 Shriners Children’s Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Shriners Children's Open field
- Abraham Ancer
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Harris English
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 Shriners Children's Open field
- 8. Louis Oosthuizen
- 9. Brooks Koepka
- 10. Tony Finau
- 11. Harris English
- 12. Abraham Ancer
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 17. Hideki Matsuyama
- 20. Patrick Reed
- 21. Scottie Scheffler
- 22. Webb Simpson
- 24. Paul Casey
- 25. Sam Burns
- 26. Kevin Na
- 28. Jason Kokrak
- 29. Sungjae Im
- 30. Joaquin Niemann
- 32. Will Zalatoris
- 33. Corey Conners
- 36. Kevin Kisner
- 38. Ryan Palmer
- 39. Marc Leishman
- 41. Adam Scott
- 46. Stewart Cink
- 47. Matthew Wolff
- 48. Siwoo Kim
- 49. Garrick Higgo
- 50. Ian Poulter