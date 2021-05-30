2021 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2021 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the normal spot it occupies on the PGA Tour schedule after being part of the resumption last year.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 31 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Padraig Harrington

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Chase Johnson

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Haotong Li

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Joe Long

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Antoine Rozner

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Brendan Steele

Tyler Strafaci

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 the Memorial Tournament field