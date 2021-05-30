2021 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2021 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the normal spot it occupies on the PGA Tour schedule after being part of the resumption last year.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 31 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 the Memorial Tournament field
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Padraig Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Chase Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Joe Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Antoine Rozner
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Brendan Steele
- Tyler Strafaci
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 the Memorial Tournament field
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Bryson DeChambeau
- 5. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 9. Rory McIlroy
- 12. Viktor Hovland
- 13. Tony Finau
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama
- 15. Patrick Cantlay
- 17. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 20. Louis Oosthuizen
- 21. Billy Horschel
- 22. Scottie Scheffler
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 26. Cameron Smith
- 27. Will Zalatoris
- 28. Jordan Spieth
- 29. Joaquin Niemann
- 34. Victor Perez
- 36. Corey Conners
- 37. Kevin Na
- 38. Sam Burns
- 39. Adam Scott
- 40. Marc Leishman
- 42. Max Homa
- 43. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 44. Shane Lowry
- 45. Stewart Cink
- 50. Si Woo Kim