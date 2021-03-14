2021 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
The Honda Classic field is headlined by the likes of Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament in the Florida Swing.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved to after The Players in an attempt to land a better home-game field.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with seven of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 The Honda Classic field
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Martin Kaymer
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Chase Koepka
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Alan Morin
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Xinjun Zhang
