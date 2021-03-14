2021 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Honda Classic field is headlined by the likes of Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament in the Florida Swing.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved to after The Players in an attempt to land a better home-game field.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with seven of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 The Honda Classic field

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Kamaiu Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Martin Kaymer

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Chase Koepka

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Alan Morin

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ted Potter, Jr.

Ian Poulter

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Michael Thompson

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 The Honda Classic field