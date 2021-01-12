2019-2020 PGA Tour money list: See who earned the most total money

The 2019-2020 PGA Tour season ended with Dustin Johnson winning the FedEx Cup and its $15 million first-place prize from the $60 million bonus pool. However, it was Justin Thomas who wound up winning the PGA Tour's official money list for the 2019-2020 season, pulling in $7,344,040 in official earnings through PGA Tour events.

The PGA Tour has not previously counted FedEx Cup bonus pool money as official earnings, meaning they don't count toward the idea of winning the PGA Tour's season-long money list. The money list is also no longer used to determine who keeps PGA Tour status; that's based on the FedEx Cup points list.

However, we compiled a PGA Tour money list for the 2019-2020 season using the combined money from the official money list and the FedEx Cup bonus pool. Combining that money together, Dustin Johnson clearly won the season-long money race, raking in an incredible $20,837,267, which is almost $9 million greater than second-place Justin Thomas.

All told, 91 players earned at least $1 million in the PGA Tour regular season. When combined with the FedEx Cup bonus pool, 99 players passed the $1 million mark in total season earnings.

2019-2020 PGA Tour season final money list: Official money and FedEx Cup bonus money