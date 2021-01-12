2019-2020 PGA Tour money list: See who earned the most total money

The 2019-2020 PGA Tour season ended with Dustin Johnson winning the FedEx Cup and its $15 million first-place prize from the $60 million bonus pool. However, it was Justin Thomas who wound up winning the PGA Tour's official money list for the 2019-2020 season, pulling in $7,344,040 in official earnings through PGA Tour events.
The PGA Tour has not previously counted FedEx Cup bonus pool money as official earnings, meaning they don't count toward the idea of winning the PGA Tour's season-long money list. The money list is also no longer used to determine who keeps PGA Tour status; that's based on the FedEx Cup points list.
However, we compiled a PGA Tour money list for the 2019-2020 season using the combined money from the official money list and the FedEx Cup bonus pool. Combining that money together, Dustin Johnson clearly won the season-long money race, raking in an incredible $20,837,267, which is almost $9 million greater than second-place Justin Thomas.
All told, 91 players earned at least $1 million in the PGA Tour regular season. When combined with the FedEx Cup bonus pool, 99 players passed the $1 million mark in total season earnings.
2019-2020 PGA Tour season final money list: Official money and FedEx Cup bonus money
- 1. Dustin Johnson: $5,837,267 + $15,000,000 = $20,837,267
- 2. Justin Thomas: $7,344,040 + $4,500,000 = $11,844,040
- 3. Jon Rahm: $5,959,819 + $3,000,000 = $8,959,819
- 4. Xander Schauffele: $3,813,636 + $4,500,000 = $8,313,636
- 5. Collin Morikawa: $5,250,868 + $1,900,000 = $7,150,868
- 6. Webb Simpson: $5,097,742 + $682,500 = $5,780,242
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau: $4,998,495 + $478,000 = $5,476,495
- 8. Rory McIlroy: $4,408,415 + $960,000 = $5,368,415
- 9. Scottie Scheffler: $2,833,438 + $2,500,000 = $5,333,438
- 10. Patrick Reed: $4,250,060 + $960,000 = $5,210,060
- 11. Sungjae Im: $4,337,811 + $750,000 = $5,087,811
- 12. Daniel Berger: $4,439,420 + $582,500 = $5,021,920
- 13. Tyrrell Hatton: $3,434,867 + $1,300,000 = $4,734,867
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama: $3,665,825 + $582,500 = $4,248,325
- 15. Harris English: $3,299,366 + $682,500 = $3,981,866
- 16. Brendon Todd: $3,390,258 + $497,500 = $3,887,758
- 17. Sebastián Muñoz: $2,864,142 + $960,000 = $3,824,142
- 18. Lanto Griffin: $3,188,586 + $527,500 = $3,716,086
- 19. Marc Leishman: $3,109,752 + $405,000 = $3,514,752
- 20. Tony Finau: $2,932,286 + $550,000 = $3,482,286
- 21. Abraham Ancer: $2,903,306 + $527,500 = $3,430,806
- 22. Joaquin Niemann: $2,914,136 + $420,000 = $3,334,136
- 23. Kevin Na: $2,794,402 + $420,000 = $3,214,402
- 24. Ryan Palmer: $2,724,926 + $445,333 = $3,170,259
- 25. Cameron Smith: $2,372,487 + $445,333 = $2,817,820
- 26. Billy Horschel: $2,383,908 + $395,000 = $2,778,908
- 27. Cameron Champ: $2,290,839 + $445,333 = $2,736,172
- 28. Kevin Kisner: $2,266,752 + $466,000 = $2,732,752
- 29. Kevin Streelman: $2,520,845 + $195,000 = $2,715,845
- 30. Mackenzie Hughes: $2,079,951 + $620,000 = $2,699,951
- 31. Viktor Hovland: $1,982,275 + $497,500 = $2,479,775
- 32. Byeong Hun An: $2,283,951 + $190,000 = $2,473,951
- 33. Adam Scott: $2,272,434 + $171,000 = $2,443,434
- 34. Matthew Wolff: $2,224,348 + $183,000 = $2,407,348
- 35. Adam Long: $2,186,913 + $200,000 = $2,386,913
- 36. Gary Woodland: $2,195,131 + $168,000 = $2,363,131
- 37. Patrick Cantlay: $2,118,336 + $186,000 = $2,304,336
- 38. Joel Dahmen: $2,120,973 + $177,000 = $2,297,973
- 39. Matthew Fitzpatrick: $2,109,709 + $181,000 = $2,290,709
- 40. Tiger Woods: $2,083,038 + $150,000 = $2,233,038
- 41. Danny Lee: $2,043,764 + $166,000 = $2,209,764
- 42. Jason Day: $1,943,898 + $154,000 = $2,097,898
- 43. Nick Taylor: $1,897,539 + $163,000 = $2,060,539
- 44. Paul Casey: $1,868,952 + $162,000 = $2,030,952
- 45. Tom Hoge: $1,857,073 + $161,000 = $2,018,073
- 46. Mark Hubbard: $1,840,473 + $167,000 = $2,007,473
- 47. Tyler Duncan: $1,799,855 + $173,000 = $1,972,855
- 48. Brendan Steele: $1,739,131 + $164,000 = $1,903,131
- 49. Richy Werenski: $1,716,407 + $175,000 = $1,891,407
- 50. Adam Hadwin: $1,710,808 + $157,000 = $1,867,808
- 51. Carlos Ortiz: $1,631,474 + $160,000 = $1,791,474
- 52. Bubba Watson: $1,565,323 + $165,000 = $1,730,323
- 53. Michael Thompson: $1,577,832 + $152,000 = $1,729,832
- 54. Sung Kang: $1,560,024 + $110,000 = $1,670,024
- 55. Matt Kuchar: $1,515,585 + $150,000 = $1,665,585
- 56. Jason Kokrak: $1,494,604 + $169,000 = $1,663,604
- 57. Brian Harman: $1,482,583 + $179,000 = $1,661,583
- 58. Dylan Frittelli: $1,507,497 + $153,000 = $1,660,497
- 59. Andrew Landry: $1,510,275 + $150,000 = $1,660,275
- 60. Corey Conners: $1,498,121 + $158,000 = $1,656,121
- 61. Phil Mickelson: $1,493,908 + $110,000 = $1,603,908
- 62. Max Homa: $1,453,056 + $140,000 = $1,593,056
- 63. Talor Gooch: $1,398,171 + $151,000 = $1,549,171
- 64. Jim Herman: $1,390,275 + $150,000 = $1,540,275
- 65. Charles Howell III: $1,371,807 + $140,000 = $1,511,807
- 66. Louis Oosthuizen: $1,312,138 + $150,000 = $1,462,138
- 67. Maverick McNealy: $1,293,984 + $140,000 = $1,433,984
- 68. Alex Noren: $1,274,003 + $159,000 = $1,433,003
- 69. J.T. Poston: $1,282,929 + $140,000 = $1,422,929
- 70. Harry Higgs: $1,251,570 + $156,000 = $1,407,570
- 71. Robby Shelton: $1,232,306 + $140,000 = $1,372,306
- 72. Russell Henley: $1,195,378 + $155,000 = $1,350,378
- 73. Xinjun Zhang: $1,232,376 + $110,000 = $1,342,376
- 74. Denny McCarthy: $1,178,557 + $110,000 = $1,288,557
- 75. Henrik Norlander: $1,175,431 + $110,000 = $1,285,431
- 76. Vaughn Taylor: $1,148,779 + $110,000 = $1,258,779
- 77. Sepp Straka: $1,140,441 + $110,000 = $1,250,441
- 78. Doc Redman: $1,129,549 + $110,000 = $1,239,549
- 79. Jordan Spieth: $1,138,146 + $101,000 = $1,239,146
- 80. Chez Reavie: $1,123,769 + $105,000 = $1,228,769
- 81. Brooks Koepka: $1,123,227 + $101,000 = $1,224,227
- 82. Si Woo Kim: $1,074,246 + $110,000 = $1,184,246
- 83. Harold Varner III: $1,060,152 + $110,000 = $1,170,152
- 84. Bud Cauley: $1,042,100 + $110,000 = $1,152,100
- 85. Troy Merritt: $1,037,971 + $110,000 = $1,147,971
- 86. Nate Lashley: $1,035,222 + $105,000 = $1,140,222
- 87. Ian Poulter: $1,034,334 + $105,000 = $1,139,334
- 88. Tommy Fleetwood: $1,025,676 + $105,000 = $1,130,676
- 89. Patrick Rodgers: $1,015,849 + $105,000 = $1,120,849
- 90. Pat Perez: $1,010,905 + $105,000 = $1,115,905
- 91. Brian Stuard: $1,002,095 + $105,000 = $1,107,095
- 92. Matt Jones: $996,369 + $105,000 = $1,101,369
- 93. Justin Rose: $965,656 + $105,000 = $1,070,656
- 94. Scott Brown: $963,412 + $101,000 = $1,064,412
- 95. Ryan Moore: $957,540 + $101,000 = $1,058,540
- 96. Scott Harrington: $951,211 + $105,000 = $1,056,211
- 97. Rickie Fowler: $947,309 + $105,000 = $1,052,309
- 98. Charley Hoffman: $932,875 + $110,000 = $1,042,875
- 99. Cameron Tringale: $911,172 + $110,000 = $1,021,172
- 100. Brandt Snedeker: $896,750 + $101,000 = $997,750
- 101. Tom Lewis: $895,241 + $101,000 = $996,241
- 102. Keith Mitchell: $886,979 + $101,000 = $987,979
- 103. Cameron Davis: $857,225 + $110,000 = $967,225
- 104. Emiliano Grillo: $849,538 + $105,000 = $954,538
- 105. Ryan Armour: $850,571 + $101,000 = $951,571
- 106. Keegan Bradley: $824,471 + $105,000 = $929,471
- 107. Wyndham Clark: $814,737 + $101,000 = $915,737
- 108. Scott Piercy: $809,871 + $101,000 = $910,871
- 109. Matthew NeSmith: $783,232 + $105,000 = $888,232
- 110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee: $781,808 + $105,000 = $886,808
- 111. Shane Lowry: $781,326 + $101,000 = $882,326
- 112. Zach Johnson: $777,727 + $101,000 = $878,727
- 113. Matt Wallace: $800,993 + $70,000 = $870,993
- 114. Sam Burns: $757,500 + $101,000 = $858,500
- 115. Graeme McDowell: $751,082 + $101,000 = $852,082
- 116. Zac Blair: $745,273 + $101,000 = $846,273
- 117. Luke List: $731,507 + $101,000 = $832,507
- 118. Lucas Glover: $728,355 + $101,000 = $829,355
- 119. Brian Gay: $702,647 + $101,000 = $803,647
- 120. Sam Ryder: $690,246 + $101,000 = $791,246
- 121. Adam Schenk: $678,928 + $101,000 = $779,928
- 122. Scott Stallings: $664,849 + $101,000 = $765,849
- 123. Beau Hossler: $658,088 + $101,000 = $759,088
- 124. Charl Schwartzel: $677,980 + $70,000 = $747,980
- 125. Rory Sabbatini: $629,885 + $101,000 = $730,885