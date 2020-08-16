The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2020-21 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2019-20 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 125 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2020-21 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.
Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish 126th through 200th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a four-event series comprising those 75 players and the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season money list. Through that series, 25 PGA Tour cards are decided and the priority order of 50 PGA Tour spots are determined. However, that's not the case this year.
This season, players who were in the top 125 category and finish outside the top 125 this year will go down to a category for players who finished 126th through 150th in FedEx Cup points. There will be no Korn Ferry Tour graduates, and the combined category will be subject to the PGA Tour reshuffle throughout the season.
Players who finished 126th through 150th on the regular season FedEx Cup points list and money list earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season.
Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season, with Will Gordon doing so with 304 non-member FedEx Cup points.
125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2019-20 season
- 1. Justin Thomas
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 3. Webb Simpson
- 4. Bryson DeChambeau
- 5. Sungjae Im
- 6. Patrick Reed
- 7. Daniel Berger
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Brendon Todd
- 10. Jon Rahm
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Lanto Griffin
- 13. Abraham Ancer
- 14. Marc Leishman
- 15. Dustin Johnson
- 16. Sebastián Muñoz
- 17. Kevin Na
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 19. Tyrrell Hatton
- 20. Cameron Champ
- 21. Adam Long
- 22. Kevin Streelman
- 23. Tony Finau
- 24. Scottie Scheffler
- 25. Billy Horschel
- 26. Joaquin Niemann
- 27. Harris English
- 28. Viktor Hovland
- 29. Ryan Palmer
- 30. Cameron Smith
- 31. Byeong Hun An
- 32. Patrick Cantlay
- 33. Gary Woodland
- 34. Matthew Wolff
- 35. Tyler Duncan
- 36. Adam Scott
- 37. Nick Taylor
- 38. Joel Dahmen
- 39. Tom Hoge
- 40. Kevin Kisner
- 41. Richy Werenski
- 42. Mark Hubbard
- 43. Brendan Steele
- 44. Adam Hadwin
- 45. Jason Day
- 46. Michael Thompson
- 47. Carlos Ortiz
- 48. Andrew Landry
- 49. Tiger Woods
- 50. Dylan Frittelli
- 51. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 52. Mackenzie Hughes
- 53. Danny Lee
- 54. Jim Herman
- 55. Paul Casey
- 56. Corey Conners
- 57. Max Homa
- 58. Maverick McNealy
- 59. J.T. Poston
- 60. Doc Redman
- 61. Sung Kang
- 62. Talor Gooch
- 63. Matt Kuchar
- 64. Charles Howell III
- 65. Denny McCarthy
- 66. Bubba Watson
- 67. Phil Mickelson
- 68. Henrik Norlander
- 69. Brian Harman
- 70. Xinjun Zhang
- 71. Sepp Straka
- 72. Harry Higgs
- 73. Harold Varner III
- 74. Bud Cauley
- 75. Vaughn Taylor
- 76. Brian Stuard
- 77. Patrick Rodgers
- 78. Alex Noren
- 79. Pat Perez
- 80. Troy Merritt
- 81. Robby Shelton
- 82. Si Woo Kim
- 83. Chez Reavie
- 84. Nate Lashley
- 85. Ian Poulter
- 86. Matt Jones
- 87. Cameron Tringale
- 88. Rickie Fowler
- 89. Tommy Fleetwood
- 90. Jason Kokrak
- 91. Emiliano Grillo
- 92. Cameron Davis
- 93. Matthew NeSmith
- 94. Scott Harrington
- 95. Ryan Armour
- 96. Ryan Moore
- 97. Brooks Koepka
- 98. Brandt Snedeker
- 99. Louis Oosthuizen
- 100. Jordan Spieth
- 101. Russell Henley
- 102. Sam Ryder
- 103. Sam Burns
- 104. Zach Johnson
- 105. Keith Mitchell
- 106. Zac Blair
- 107. Scott Brown
- 108. Brian Gay
- 109. Justin Rose
- 110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 111. Charley Hoffman
- 112. Keegan Bradley
- 113. Graeme McDowell
- 114. Adam Schenk
- 115. Lucas Glover
- 116. Luke List
- 117. Scott Stallings
- 118. Brice Garnett
- 119. Scott Piercy
- 120. Rory Sabbatini
- 121. Beau Hossler
- 122. Shane Lowry
- 123. Tom Lewis
- 124. Bo Hoag
- 125. Wyndham Clark
Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2020-21 conditional PGA Tour status
- 126. Fabián Gómez
- 127. Russell Knox
- 128. Charl Schwartzel
- 129. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 130. Bronson Burgoon
- 131. Chase Seiffert
- 132. Nick Watney
- 133. Kyle Stanley
- 134. Matt Wallace
- 135. Sergio Garcia
- 136. Chesson Hadley
- 137. Peter Malnati
- 138. Rob Oppenheim
- 139. Jhonattan Vegas
- 140. Hank Lebioda
- 141. Joseph Bramlett
- 142. Josh Teater
- 143. Cameron Percy
- 144. Stewart Cink
- 145. Robert Streb
- 146. Danny Willett
- 147. Andrew Putnam
- 148. J.B. Holmes
- 149. Tim Wilkinson
- 150. Aaron Wise