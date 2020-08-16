2020 FedEx Cup standings: 125 PGA Tour players in the first leg at The Northern Trust

The PGA Tour's 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the first stage, The Northern Trust, at the conclusion of the 2020 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The Northern Trust field features the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of The Northern Trust, the top 70 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust, qualify for the BMW Championship.

Three players played their way into the The Northern Trust from outside the top 125 heading into this tournament.

54. Jim Herman (192) -- 581.163 points

104. Zach Johnson (129) -- 337.175 points

122. Shane Lowry (131) -- 282.783 points

2020 FedEx Cup standings: 125 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2020 The Northern Trust

Previous ranking in parenthesis