2020 FedEx Cup standings: 125 PGA Tour players in the first leg at The Northern Trust

The PGA Tour's 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the first stage, The Northern Trust, at the conclusion of the 2020 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The Northern Trust field features the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of The Northern Trust, the top 70 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust, qualify for the BMW Championship.
Three players played their way into the The Northern Trust from outside the top 125 heading into this tournament.
2020 FedEx Cup standings: 125 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2020 The Northern Trust
Previous ranking in parenthesis
- 1. Justin Thomas (1) -- 2458.033 points
- 2. Collin Morikawa (2) -- 1901.996 points
- 3. Webb Simpson (3) -- 1877.996 points
- 4. Bryson DeChambeau (4) -- 1656.633 points
- 5. Sungjae Im (5) -- 1633.417 points
- 6. Patrick Reed (6) -- 1425.967 points
- 7. Daniel Berger (7) -- 1346.693 points
- 8. Rory McIlroy (8) -- 1326.855 points
- 9. Brendon Todd (9) -- 1315.679 points
- 10. Jon Rahm (10) -- 1294.748 points
- 11. Xander Schauffele (11) -- 1258.434 points
- 12. Lanto Griffin (12) -- 1159.186 points
- 13. Abraham Ancer (13) -- 1098.887 points
- 14. Marc Leishman (14) -- 1086.127 points
- 15. Dustin Johnson (15) -- 1070.567 points
- 16. Sebastián Muñoz (16) -- 1044.696 points
- 17. Kevin Na (17) -- 1036.1 points
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama (18) -- 1029.515 points
- 19. Tyrrell Hatton (19) -- 1025.354 points
- 20. Cameron Champ (20) -- 951.19 points
- 21. Adam Long (24) -- 912.295 points
- 22. Kevin Streelman (21) -- 908.919 points
- 23. Tony Finau (22) -- 907.065 points
- 24. Scottie Scheffler (23) -- 900.047 points
- 25. Billy Horschel (50) -- 892.845 points
- 26. Joaquin Niemann (25) -- 878.143 points
- 27. Harris English (28) -- 867.282 points
- 28. Viktor Hovland (26) -- 841.853 points
- 29. Ryan Palmer (27) -- 838.212 points
- 30. Cameron Smith (29) -- 807.435 points
- 31. Byeong Hun An (30) -- 764.918 points
- 32. Patrick Cantlay (31) -- 744.679 points
- 33. Gary Woodland (32) -- 740.961 points
- 34. Matthew Wolff (33) -- 739.354 points
- 35. Tyler Duncan (39) -- 735.122 points
- 36. Adam Scott (34) -- 725.684 points
- 37. Nick Taylor (35) -- 720.005 points
- 38. Joel Dahmen (36) -- 719.768 points
- 39. Tom Hoge (38) -- 716.283 points
- 40. Kevin Kisner (52) -- 710.377 points
- 41. Richy Werenski (37) -- 702.522 points
- 42. Mark Hubbard (43) -- 700.344 points
- 43. Brendan Steele (40) -- 669.009 points
- 44. Adam Hadwin (41) -- 654.091 points
- 45. Jason Day (42) -- 653.117 points
- 46. Michael Thompson (44) -- 647.109 points
- 47. Carlos Ortiz (45) -- 630.421 points
- 48. Andrew Landry (46) -- 625.779 points
- 49. Tiger Woods (47) -- 604.433 points
- 50. Dylan Frittelli (53) -- 603.608 points
- 51. Matthew Fitzpatrick (48) -- 602.048 points
- 52. Mackenzie Hughes (49) -- 596.583 points
- 53. Danny Lee (51) -- 588.112 points
- 54. Jim Herman (192) -- 581.163 points
- 55. Paul Casey (54) -- 558.525 points
- 56. Corey Conners (55) -- 534.635 points
- 57. Max Homa (56) -- 525.571 points
- 58. Maverick McNealy (57) -- 522.73 points
- 59. J.T. Poston (58) -- 516.421 points
- 60. Doc Redman (84) -- 513.998 points
- 61. Sung Kang (59) -- 511.574 points
- 62. Talor Gooch (66) -- 507.971 points
- 63. Matt Kuchar (60) -- 502.422 points
- 64. Charles Howell III (61) -- 491.582 points
- 65. Denny McCarthy (76) -- 489.216 points
- 66. Bubba Watson (62) -- 488.913 points
- 67. Phil Mickelson (63) -- 487.825 points
- 68. Henrik Norlander (64) -- 483.448 points
- 69. Brian Harman (69) -- 480.14 points
- 70. Xinjun Zhang (65) -- 474.166 points
- 71. Sepp Straka (67) -- 465.791 points
- 72. Harry Higgs (68) -- 464.996 points
- 73. Harold Varner III (89) -- 456.789 points
- 74. Bud Cauley (80) -- 442.473 points
- 75. Vaughn Taylor (70) -- 441.739 points
- 76. Brian Stuard (71) -- 437.576 points
- 77. Patrick Rodgers (73) -- 431.122 points
- 78. Alex Noren (72) -- 428.227 points
- 79. Pat Perez (74) -- 420.684 points
- 80. Troy Merritt (77) -- 418.925 points
- 81. Robby Shelton (75) -- 416.72 points
- 82. Si Woo Kim (121) -- 408.583 points
- 83. Chez Reavie (78) -- 408.124 points
- 84. Nate Lashley (81) -- 394.758 points
- 85. Ian Poulter (79) -- 392.489 points
- 86. Matt Jones (87) -- 388.061 points
- 87. Cameron Tringale (82) -- 380.671 points
- 88. Rickie Fowler (83) -- 380.556 points
- 89. Tommy Fleetwood (85) -- 380.484 points
- 90. Jason Kokrak (99) -- 375.356 points
- 91. Emiliano Grillo (86) -- 372.851 points
- 92. Cameron Davis (102) -- 372.579 points
- 93. Matthew NeSmith (90) -- 371.918 points
- 94. Scott Harrington (88) -- 369.7 points
- 95. Ryan Armour (97) -- 366.284 points
- 96. Ryan Moore (91) -- 359.93 points
- 97. Brooks Koepka (92) -- 359.858 points
- 98. Brandt Snedeker (96) -- 358.076 points
- 99. Louis Oosthuizen (93) -- 354.384 points
- 100. Jordan Spieth (94) -- 354.368 points
- 101. Russell Henley (118) -- 351.573 points
- 102. Sam Ryder (95) -- 349.271 points
- 103. Sam Burns (116) -- 343.573 points
- 104. Zach Johnson (129) -- 337.175 points
- 105. Keith Mitchell (98) -- 327.829 points
- 106. Zac Blair (100) -- 323.689 points
- 107. Scott Brown (105) -- 323.044 points
- 108. Brian Gay (101) -- 322.767 points
- 109. Justin Rose (103) -- 313.233 points
- 110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (104) -- 312.405 points
- 111. Charley Hoffman (106) -- 310.772 points
- 112. Keegan Bradley (107) -- 309.016 points
- 113. Graeme McDowell (108) -- 305.323 points
- 114. Adam Schenk (110) -- 303.503 points
- 115. Lucas Glover (109) -- 302.908 points
- 116. Luke List (112) -- 297.122 points
- 117. Scott Stallings (117) -- 295.677 points
- 118. Brice Garnett (111) -- 294.495 points
- 119. Scott Piercy (114) -- 291.283 points
- 120. Rory Sabbatini (113) -- 291.212 points
- 121. Beau Hossler (115) -- 286.391 points
- 122. Shane Lowry (131) -- 282.783 points
- 123. Tom Lewis (120) -- 281.448 points
- 124. Bo Hoag (123) -- 280.566 points
- 125. Wyndham Clark (119) -- 276.122 points