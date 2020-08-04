2020 PGA Championship tee times and pairings: Round 2

The stars and the best players in the world are out this week for the annual PGA Championship.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in the first men's major championship of the year, played in San Francisco and presented by the PGA of America. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome, with the same players playing each of the first two rounds together.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 70 and ties, with repairings after the second and third rounds based on scores at TPC Harding Park

2020 PGA Championship tee times: Round 1

2020 PGA Championship tee times for Round 2

All times are Pacific

1st tee

10 a.m. -- Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski

7:11 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo

7:22 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im

7:33 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III

7:44 a.m. -- Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

7:55 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel

8:06 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman

8:17 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley

8:28 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ

8:39 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim

8:50 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd

9:01 p.m. -- Judd Gibb, Lucas Herbert, Mark Hubbard

9:12 p.m. -- Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long

12:30 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge

12:41 p.m. -- Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor

12:52 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay

1:03 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day

1:14 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

1:25 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson

1:36 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

1:46 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

1:58 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

2:09 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:20 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim

2:31 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie

2:42 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam

10th tee