2020 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the top five players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the third event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being played on its originally scheduled date. Initially, it would have been played after the US Open.
Chez Reavie is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, albeit against one of the best fields in tournament history.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $7.4 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Travelers Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Bud Cauley
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- J.J. Henry
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Peter Kuest
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Xinjun Zhang
