2024 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Maverick McNealy of the United States celebrates after winning The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)


The 2024 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Maverick McNealy, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

McNealy earned a huge win in the eighth and final event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning with a six-foot birdie on the final hole of the tournament to break a four-way tie and win on 16-under 266. (The field played one round on two different courses in the first two rounds, one with par 70, one with par 72. The weekend rounds were played in the par-70 course.)

Amateur Luke Clanton, Nico Echavarria and Daniel Berger finished in a tie for second place on 15-under total, coming up just a shot short in the final official event of the year.

McNealy won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

McNealy earned 39 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

McNealy earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event. The top 125 players in the final FedEx Cup Fall standings earned PGA Tour cards for next year.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Luke Clanton was the lone amateur to make the cut and was not paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule is now complete for 2024, save for unofficial challenge events, like the Hero World Challenge.

2024 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Maverick McNealy -16 62 70 66 68 266 $1,368,000
T2 Nico Echavarria -15 67 67 68 65 267 $676,400
T2 Luke Clanton (a) -15 68 65 68 66 267 $0
T2 Daniel Berger -15 71 66 63 67 267 $676,400
T5 J.T. Poston -14 70 71 64 63 268 $319,833
T5 Lee Hodges -14 69 63 69 67 268 $319,833
T5 Mackenzie Hughes -14 68 67 65 68 268 $319,833
T8 Michael Thorbjornsen -13 64 69 67 69 269 $238,767
T8 Patrick Fishburn -13 67 64 69 69 269 $238,767
T8 Vince Whaley -13 67 68 63 71 269 $238,767
T11 Chandler Phillips -12 66 71 69 64 270 $184,300
T11 Joe Highsmith -12 71 66 68 65 270 $184,300
T11 Kevin Yu -12 67 68 69 66 270 $184,300
T11 Michael Kim -12 65 69 68 68 270 $184,300
T15 Eric Cole -11 68 72 68 63 271 $142,500
T15 Ben Griffin -11 69 72 65 65 271 $142,500
T17 Ludvig Åberg -10 73 64 71 64 272 $104,690
T17 Ryo Hisatsune -10 71 67 68 66 272 $104,690
T17 Austin Eckroat -10 67 70 69 66 272 $104,690
T17 Robby Shelton -10 72 66 67 67 272 $104,690
T17 Patrick Rodgers -10 65 70 70 67 272 $104,690
T17 Henrik Norlander -10 71 70 63 68 272 $104,690
T17 Martin Laird -10 69 66 69 68 272 $104,690
T17 Stewart Cink -10 68 68 67 69 272 $104,690
T25 Brian Harman -9 70 70 69 64 273 $63,460
T25 Denny McCarthy -9 69 70 68 66 273 $63,460
T25 Bud Cauley -9 68 70 68 67 273 $63,460
T25 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -9 64 70 71 68 273 $63,460
T25 Paul Peterson -9 70 66 68 69 273 $63,460
T30 Lucas Glover -8 71 70 68 65 274 $49,780
T30 S.Y. Noh -8 69 72 66 67 274 $49,780
T30 Kelly Kraft -8 65 73 69 67 274 $49,780
T30 Hayden Springer -8 70 71 63 70 274 $49,780
T30 Will Gordon -8 66 71 67 70 274 $49,780
T35 Carson Young -7 70 71 70 64 275 $37,946
T35 Joel Dahmen -7 73 68 70 64 275 $37,946
T35 Blake McShea -7 72 68 70 65 275 $37,946
T35 Taylor Moore -7 68 73 68 66 275 $37,946
T35 Andrew Novak -7 65 75 67 68 275 $37,946
T35 Mark Hubbard -7 70 69 67 69 275 $37,946
T35 Joseph Bramlett -7 69 71 64 71 275 $37,946
T42 S.H. Kim -6 71 70 69 66 276 $26,980
T42 Doug Ghim -6 72 69 69 66 276 $26,980
T42 Jonathan Byrd -6 69 72 68 67 276 $26,980
T42 Kevin Tway -6 74 67 66 69 276 $26,980
T42 Taylor Montgomery -6 69 72 66 69 276 $26,980
T42 Sam Stevens -6 70 70 67 69 276 $26,980
T42 Austin Smotherman -6 68 70 69 69 276 $26,980
T49 Brandon Wu -5 71 68 67 71 277 $20,292
T49 Callum Tarren -5 67 68 71 71 277 $20,292
T49 Steven Fisk -5 72 65 67 73 277 $20,292
52 Martin Trainer -4 69 72 68 69 278 $19,076
T53 Garrick Higgo -3 70 71 70 68 279 $17,925
T53 Adam Svensson -3 70 71 70 68 279 $17,925
T53 Marcus Byrd -3 70 70 70 69 279 $17,925
T53 Adam Hadwin -3 69 69 71 70 279 $17,925
T53 Matt Wallace -3 70 68 71 70 279 $17,925
T53 Adam Schenk -3 71 67 70 71 279 $17,925
T53 Kevin Chappell -3 68 71 67 73 279 $17,925
T60 Russell Knox -2 70 71 69 70 280 $17,024
T60 William McGirt -2 72 69 68 71 280 $17,024
T60 Davis Thompson -2 70 71 67 72 280 $17,024
T60 Harris English -2 67 72 69 72 280 $17,024
64 Christo Lamprecht -1 72 68 69 72 281 $16,644
65 Philip Knowles E 72 68 72 70 282 $16,492
T66 Patton Kizzire 1 71 69 73 70 283 $16,264
T66 Tyson Alexander 1 70 71 71 71 283 $16,264
T68 Jake Knapp 3 69 71 73 72 285 $15,960
T68 Lanto Griffin 3 68 72 72 73 285 $15,960

