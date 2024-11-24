2024 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Maverick McNealy, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

McNealy earned a huge win in the eighth and final event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning with a six-foot birdie on the final hole of the tournament to break a four-way tie and win on 16-under 266. (The field played one round on two different courses in the first two rounds, one with par 70, one with par 72. The weekend rounds were played in the par-70 course.)

Amateur Luke Clanton, Nico Echavarria and Daniel Berger finished in a tie for second place on 15-under total, coming up just a shot short in the final official event of the year.

McNealy won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

McNealy earned 39 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

McNealy earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event. The top 125 players in the final FedEx Cup Fall standings earned PGA Tour cards for next year.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Luke Clanton was the lone amateur to make the cut and was not paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule is now complete for 2024, save for unofficial challenge events, like the Hero World Challenge.

2024 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

