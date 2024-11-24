2024 The RSM Classic purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
2024 The RSM Classic purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Brian Harman


The 2024 The RSM Classic purse is set for $7.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,368,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The RSM Classic field is headed by Brian Harman, Matt McCarty, Denny McCarthy, Sepp Straka and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the eighth and final event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

This is the eighth fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of The RSM Classic event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 39.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.

2024 The RSM Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,368,000
2 $828,400
3 $524,400
4 $372,400
5 $311,600
6 $275,500
7 $256,500
8 $237,500
9 $222,300
10 $207,100
11 $191,900
12 $176,700
13 $161,500
14 $146,300
15 $138,700
16 $131,100
17 $123,500
18 $115,900
19 $108,300
20 $100,700
21 $93,100
22 $85,500
23 $79,420
24 $73,340
25 $67,260
26 $61,180
27 $58,900
28 $56,620
29 $54,340
30 $52,060
31 $49,780
32 $47,500
33 $45,220
34 $43,320
35 $41,420
36 $39,520
37 $37,620
38 $36,100
39 $34,580
40 $33,060
41 $31,540
42 $30,020
43 $28,500
44 $26,980
45 $25,460
46 $23,940
47 $22,420
48 $21,204
49 $20,140
50 $19,532
51 $19,076
52 $18,620
53 $18,316
54 $18,012
55 $17,860
56 $17,708
57 $17,556
58 $17,404
59 $17,252
60 $17,100
61 $16,948
62 $16,796
63 $16,644
64 $16,492
65 $16,340

