2024 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner JT Poston, who earned his third-career PGA Tour win at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Poston, who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings this season, earned a huge win in the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Doug Ghim on 22-under 262.

Poston two-putted from 45 feet on the final hole for the winning par after poor strokes on 16 and 17 to slightly open the door for Ghim, who had his best ever PGA Tour finish.

Matti Schmid and Rico Hoey finished in a tie for third place on 19-under total, notching key finishes in the fall slate.

Poston won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Poston earned 35.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Poston earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event. However, he doesn't need the points, as he was a top-50 finisher in the FedEx Cup season.

A total of 66 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur, Ian Gilligan, finished T-16 and was not paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Zozo Championship in Japan.

2024 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

