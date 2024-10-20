2024 Shriners Children's Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner JT Poston, who earned his third-career PGA Tour win at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Poston, who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings this season, earned a huge win in the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Doug Ghim on 22-under 262.

Poston two-putted from 45 feet on the final hole for the winning par after poor strokes on 16 and 17 to slightly open the door for Ghim, who had his best ever PGA Tour finish.

Matti Schmid and Rico Hoey finished in a tie for third place on 19-under total, notching key finishes in the fall slate.

Poston won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Poston earned 35.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Poston earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event. However, he doesn't need the points, as he was a top-50 finisher in the FedEx Cup season.

A total of 66 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur, Ian Gilligan, finished T-16 and was not paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Zozo Championship in Japan.

2024 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 J.T. Poston -22 64 65 66 67 262 $1,260,000
2 Doug Ghim -21 64 70 64 65 263 $763,000
T3 Rico Hoey -19 64 66 69 66 265 $413,000
T3 Matti Schmid -19 64 65 70 66 265 $413,000
T5 Michael Kim -18 66 70 68 62 266 $259,000
T5 K.H. Lee -18 66 69 65 66 266 $259,000
T5 Davis Thompson -18 66 68 66 66 266 $259,000
8 Taylor Pendrith -17 61 71 67 68 267 $218,750
T9 Harry Hall -16 64 72 65 67 268 $176,750
T9 Harris English -16 67 65 68 68 268 $176,750
T9 Gary Woodland -16 66 68 65 69 268 $176,750
T9 Alejandro Tosti -16 66 66 67 69 268 $176,750
T9 Kurt Kitayama -16 66 68 65 69 268 $176,750
T14 Mark Hubbard -15 64 69 68 68 269 $131,250
T14 Matt Kuchar -15 67 66 67 69 269 $131,250
T16 Andrew Putnam -14 69 70 67 64 270 $103,250
T16 Maverick McNealy -14 69 70 67 64 270 $103,250
T16 Ian Gilligan (a) -14 70 69 66 65 270 $0
T16 Vince Whaley -14 69 69 67 65 270 $103,250
T16 Joe Highsmith -14 65 72 68 65 270 $103,250
T16 Scott Piercy -14 65 67 68 70 270 $103,250
T16 Ryan McCormick -14 65 66 69 70 270 $103,250
T23 C.T. Pan -13 67 72 68 64 271 $65,333
T23 Beau Hossler -13 70 69 66 66 271 $65,333
T23 Greyson Sigg -13 67 69 68 67 271 $65,333
T23 Sam Stevens -13 69 70 64 68 271 $65,333
T23 Rickie Fowler -13 66 68 69 68 271 $65,333
T23 Chad Ramey -13 65 69 67 70 271 $65,333
T29 Lanto Griffin -12 67 72 68 65 272 $47,950
T29 Nate Lashley -12 65 72 65 70 272 $47,950
T29 Taylor Moore -12 65 70 67 70 272 $47,950
T29 Jacob Bridgeman -12 65 70 67 70 272 $47,950
T29 Norman Xiong -12 65 65 70 72 272 $47,950
T34 Ryan Fox -11 70 69 65 69 273 $38,150
T34 Bud Cauley -11 64 73 67 69 273 $38,150
T34 Ryan Moore -11 65 70 68 70 273 $38,150
T34 Patrick Fishburn -11 68 65 70 70 273 $38,150
T34 J.J. Spaun -11 65 69 66 73 273 $38,150
T39 Pierceson Coody -10 72 65 70 67 274 $32,550
T39 Daniel Berger -10 67 67 70 70 274 $32,550
T41 Luke List -9 69 68 72 66 275 $28,350
T41 Neal Shipley -9 69 70 68 68 275 $28,350
T41 David Lipsky -9 65 73 67 70 275 $28,350
T41 Davis Riley -9 67 71 66 71 275 $28,350
45 Chris Gotterup -8 71 67 71 67 276 $24,850
T46 Adam Schenk -7 73 66 70 68 277 $20,846
T46 Justin Suh -7 68 70 71 68 277 $20,846
T46 Erik van Rooyen -7 68 70 70 69 277 $20,846
T46 Austin Eckroat -7 68 71 68 70 277 $20,846
T46 Ben Taylor -7 68 70 67 72 277 $20,846
51 S.H. Kim -6 69 69 70 70 278 $17,990
T52 Joseph Bramlett -5 64 75 70 70 279 $17,360
T52 Jhonattan Vegas -5 69 68 65 77 279 $17,360
T54 Nicolo Galletti -4 72 66 76 66 280 $16,478
T54 Wilson Furr -4 69 69 73 69 280 $16,478
T54 Garrick Higgo -4 64 74 70 72 280 $16,478
T54 Camilo Villegas -4 67 71 70 72 280 $16,478
T54 Nick Taylor -4 68 69 71 72 280 $16,478
T59 Francesco Molinari -3 66 70 75 70 281 $15,960
T59 Ben Silverman -3 64 71 75 71 281 $15,960
T61 Zac Blair -2 69 70 71 72 282 $15,680
T61 Tyler Duncan -2 68 71 70 73 282 $15,680
63 Trace Crowe -1 67 71 69 76 283 $15,470
64 Dan McCarthy E 70 66 76 72 284 $15,330
65 Alex Smalley 1 69 69 70 77 285 $15,190
66 David Skinns 3 68 71 72 76 287 $15,050

