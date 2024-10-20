2024 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner JT Poston, who earned his third-career PGA Tour win at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Poston, who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings this season, earned a huge win in the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Doug Ghim on 22-under 262.
Poston two-putted from 45 feet on the final hole for the winning par after poor strokes on 16 and 17 to slightly open the door for Ghim, who had his best ever PGA Tour finish.
Matti Schmid and Rico Hoey finished in a tie for third place on 19-under total, notching key finishes in the fall slate.
Poston won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.
Shriners Children's Open recap notes
Poston earned 35.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Poston earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event. However, he doesn't need the points, as he was a top-50 finisher in the FedEx Cup season.
A total of 66 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur, Ian Gilligan, finished T-16 and was not paid for his finish.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Zozo Championship in Japan.
2024 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|J.T. Poston
|-22
|64
|65
|66
|67
|262
|$1,260,000
|2
|Doug Ghim
|-21
|64
|70
|64
|65
|263
|$763,000
|T3
|Rico Hoey
|-19
|64
|66
|69
|66
|265
|$413,000
|T3
|Matti Schmid
|-19
|64
|65
|70
|66
|265
|$413,000
|T5
|Michael Kim
|-18
|66
|70
|68
|62
|266
|$259,000
|T5
|K.H. Lee
|-18
|66
|69
|65
|66
|266
|$259,000
|T5
|Davis Thompson
|-18
|66
|68
|66
|66
|266
|$259,000
|8
|Taylor Pendrith
|-17
|61
|71
|67
|68
|267
|$218,750
|
|T9
|Harry Hall
|-16
|64
|72
|65
|67
|268
|$176,750
|T9
|Harris English
|-16
|67
|65
|68
|68
|268
|$176,750
|T9
|Gary Woodland
|-16
|66
|68
|65
|69
|268
|$176,750
|T9
|Alejandro Tosti
|-16
|66
|66
|67
|69
|268
|$176,750
|T9
|Kurt Kitayama
|-16
|66
|68
|65
|69
|268
|$176,750
|T14
|Mark Hubbard
|-15
|64
|69
|68
|68
|269
|$131,250
|T14
|Matt Kuchar
|-15
|67
|66
|67
|69
|269
|$131,250
|T16
|Andrew Putnam
|-14
|69
|70
|67
|64
|270
|$103,250
|
|T16
|Maverick McNealy
|-14
|69
|70
|67
|64
|270
|$103,250
|T16
|Ian Gilligan (a)
|-14
|70
|69
|66
|65
|270
|$0
|T16
|Vince Whaley
|-14
|69
|69
|67
|65
|270
|$103,250
|T16
|Joe Highsmith
|-14
|65
|72
|68
|65
|270
|$103,250
|T16
|Scott Piercy
|-14
|65
|67
|68
|70
|270
|$103,250
|T16
|Ryan McCormick
|-14
|65
|66
|69
|70
|270
|$103,250
|T23
|C.T. Pan
|-13
|67
|72
|68
|64
|271
|$65,333
|T23
|Beau Hossler
|-13
|70
|69
|66
|66
|271
|$65,333
|T23
|Greyson Sigg
|-13
|67
|69
|68
|67
|271
|$65,333
|T23
|Sam Stevens
|-13
|69
|70
|64
|68
|271
|$65,333
|T23
|Rickie Fowler
|-13
|66
|68
|69
|68
|271
|$65,333
|T23
|Chad Ramey
|-13
|65
|69
|67
|70
|271
|$65,333
|T29
|Lanto Griffin
|-12
|67
|72
|68
|65
|272
|$47,950
|T29
|Nate Lashley
|-12
|65
|72
|65
|70
|272
|$47,950
|T29
|Taylor Moore
|-12
|65
|70
|67
|70
|272
|$47,950
|T29
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-12
|65
|70
|67
|70
|272
|$47,950
|T29
|Norman Xiong
|-12
|65
|65
|70
|72
|272
|$47,950
|T34
|Ryan Fox
|-11
|70
|69
|65
|69
|273
|$38,150
|T34
|Bud Cauley
|-11
|64
|73
|67
|69
|273
|$38,150
|T34
|Ryan Moore
|-11
|65
|70
|68
|70
|273
|$38,150
|T34
|Patrick Fishburn
|-11
|68
|65
|70
|70
|273
|$38,150
|T34
|J.J. Spaun
|-11
|65
|69
|66
|73
|273
|$38,150
|T39
|Pierceson Coody
|-10
|72
|65
|70
|67
|274
|$32,550
|T39
|Daniel Berger
|-10
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$32,550
|T41
|Luke List
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|66
|275
|$28,350
|T41
|Neal Shipley
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|$28,350
|T41
|David Lipsky
|-9
|65
|73
|67
|70
|275
|$28,350
|T41
|Davis Riley
|-9
|67
|71
|66
|71
|275
|$28,350
|45
|Chris Gotterup
|-8
|71
|67
|71
|67
|276
|$24,850
|T46
|Adam Schenk
|-7
|73
|66
|70
|68
|277
|$20,846
|T46
|Justin Suh
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|68
|277
|$20,846
|T46
|Erik van Rooyen
|-7
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$20,846
|T46
|Austin Eckroat
|-7
|68
|71
|68
|70
|277
|$20,846
|T46
|Ben Taylor
|-7
|68
|70
|67
|72
|277
|$20,846
|51
|S.H. Kim
|-6
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|$17,990
|T52
|Joseph Bramlett
|-5
|64
|75
|70
|70
|279
|$17,360
|T52
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-5
|69
|68
|65
|77
|279
|$17,360
|T54
|Nicolo Galletti
|-4
|72
|66
|76
|66
|280
|$16,478
|T54
|Wilson Furr
|-4
|69
|69
|73
|69
|280
|$16,478
|T54
|Garrick Higgo
|-4
|64
|74
|70
|72
|280
|$16,478
|T54
|Camilo Villegas
|-4
|67
|71
|70
|72
|280
|$16,478
|T54
|Nick Taylor
|-4
|68
|69
|71
|72
|280
|$16,478
|T59
|Francesco Molinari
|-3
|66
|70
|75
|70
|281
|$15,960
|T59
|Ben Silverman
|-3
|64
|71
|75
|71
|281
|$15,960
|T61
|Zac Blair
|-2
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|$15,680
|T61
|Tyler Duncan
|-2
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$15,680
|63
|Trace Crowe
|-1
|67
|71
|69
|76
|283
|$15,470
|64
|Dan McCarthy
|E
|70
|66
|76
|72
|284
|$15,330
|65
|Alex Smalley
|1
|69
|69
|70
|77
|285
|$15,190
|66
|David Skinns
|3
|68
|71
|72
|76
|287
|$15,050