2024 Shriners Children's Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout
October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Shriners Children's Open prize money payout is from the $7 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Shriners Children's Open prize pool is at $1,260,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $763,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Shriners Children's Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $14,910.

The Shriners Children's Open field is headed by Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama, Harris English and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from the correct 2024 Shriners Children's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Shriners Children's Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 33.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 Shriners Children's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,260,000
2 $763,000
3 $483,000
4 $343,000
5 $287,000
6 $253,750
7 $236,250
8 $218,750
9 $204,750
10 $190,750
11 $176,750
12 $162,750
13 $148,750
14 $134,750
15 $127,750
16 $120,750
17 $113,750
18 $106,750
19 $99,750
20 $92,750
21 $85,750
22 $78,750
23 $73,150
24 $67,550
25 $61,950
26 $56,350
27 $54,250
28 $52,150
29 $50,050
30 $47,950
31 $45,850
32 $43,750
33 $41,650
34 $39,900
35 $38,150
36 $36,400
37 $34,650
38 $33,250
39 $31,850
40 $30,450
41 $29,050
42 $27,650
43 $26,250
44 $24,850
45 $23,450
46 $22,050
47 $20,650
48 $19,530
49 $18,550
50 $17,990
51 $17,570
52 $17,150
53 $16,870
54 $16,590
55 $16,450
56 $16,310
57 $16,170
58 $16,030
59 $15,890
60 $15,750
61 $15,610
62 $15,470
63 $15,330
64 $15,190
65 $15,050
66 $14,910

