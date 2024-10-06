2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Yu, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Yu earned a huge win in the second event of the FedEx Cup Fall, defeating Beau Hossler in a sudden-death playoff with a birdie 3 on the par-4 18th in the first hole of the extra frame.

Both players finished regulation tied on 23-under 265, with Keith Mitchell making bogey on the final hole to fall out of a potential playoff. Lucas Glover finished in a tie for third place as well.

Yu won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.