2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 06: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei poses with the trophy on the 18th green after his winning putt during the first playoff hole of the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)


The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Yu, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Yu earned a huge win in the second event of the FedEx Cup Fall, defeating Beau Hossler in a sudden-death playoff with a birdie 3 on the par-4 18th in the first hole of the extra frame.

Both players finished regulation tied on 23-under 265, with Keith Mitchell making bogey on the final hole to fall out of a potential playoff. Lucas Glover finished in a tie for third place as well.

Yu won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.

FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

Yu earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Yu earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Black Desert Championship in Utah.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kevin Yu -23 66 66 66 67 265 $1,368,000
P2 Beau Hossler -23 65 64 68 68 265 $828,400
T3 Lucas Glover -22 65 67 68 66 266 $448,400
T3 Keith Mitchell -22 67 64 65 70 266 $448,400
T5 Alex Smalley -21 69 66 69 63 267 $293,550
T5 Bud Cauley -21 66 67 67 67 267 $293,550
7 Daniel Berger -20 65 65 71 67 268 $256,500
T8 Mackenzie Hughes -19 65 72 68 64 269 $222,300
T8 Hayden Springer -19 66 66 71 66 269 $222,300
T8 Michael Thorbjornsen -19 63 69 69 68 269 $222,300
T11 Emiliano Grillo -18 68 69 66 67 270 $163,020
T11 Patton Kizzire -18 65 68 70 67 270 $163,020
T11 Séamus Power -18 66 67 69 68 270 $163,020
T11 Ryan Fox -18 67 66 68 69 270 $163,020
T11 Jacob Bridgeman -18 65 66 69 70 270 $163,020
T16 Ben Kohles -17 67 67 70 67 271 $108,300
T16 Brandt Snedeker -17 67 67 70 67 271 $108,300
T16 Rickie Fowler -17 69 67 67 68 271 $108,300
T16 Matti Schmid -17 70 66 67 68 271 $108,300
T16 Vince Whaley -17 69 66 68 68 271 $108,300
T16 Eric Cole -17 66 67 69 69 271 $108,300
T16 Gary Woodland -17 64 68 70 69 271 $108,300
T23 Jhonattan Vegas -16 68 69 69 66 272 $68,020
T23 Ryan Hall -16 69 68 68 67 272 $68,020
T23 Andrew Novak -16 70 66 68 68 272 $68,020
T23 K.H. Lee -16 68 67 69 68 272 $68,020
T23 Stephan Jaeger -16 68 67 68 69 272 $68,020
T28 Justin Lower -15 69 69 70 65 273 $52,060
T28 Nick Hardy -15 69 67 70 67 273 $52,060
T28 Charley Hoffman -15 68 70 67 68 273 $52,060
T28 Nick Dunlap -15 69 66 70 68 273 $52,060
T28 Henrik Norlander -15 66 70 68 69 273 $52,060
T33 Chandler Phillips -14 65 69 72 68 274 $42,370
T33 Paul Barjon -14 65 73 67 69 274 $42,370
T33 Doug Ghim -14 66 69 70 69 274 $42,370
T33 Chan Kim -14 67 67 70 70 274 $42,370
T37 Wesley Bryan -13 68 67 72 68 275 $34,580
T37 David Skinns -13 60 71 75 69 275 $34,580
T37 Sam Stevens -13 67 69 69 70 275 $34,580
T37 Ben Griffin -13 64 71 70 70 275 $34,580
T37 Mac Meissner -13 67 71 66 71 275 $34,580
T42 Trey Mullinax -12 72 66 71 67 276 $26,220
T42 Trace Crowe -12 68 69 72 67 276 $26,220
T42 Austin Smotherman -12 70 68 70 68 276 $26,220
T42 Luke List -12 70 67 70 69 276 $26,220
T42 Taylor Moore -12 70 65 71 70 276 $26,220
T42 Kevin Streelman -12 67 70 66 73 276 $26,220
T48 Nicholas Lindheim -11 68 70 70 69 277 $19,271
T48 Matt NeSmith -11 66 71 71 69 277 $19,271
T48 Carson Young -11 70 68 69 70 277 $19,271
T48 Patrick Fishburn -11 67 69 70 71 277 $19,271
T48 Martin Laird -11 67 65 73 72 277 $19,271
T48 Lee Hodges -11 67 70 67 73 277 $19,271
T48 Will Gordon -11 72 65 66 74 277 $19,271
T55 Nate Lashley -10 69 69 72 68 278 $17,480
T55 Brandon Wu -10 71 66 72 69 278 $17,480
T55 Joe Highsmith -10 70 68 70 70 278 $17,480
T55 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -10 70 66 72 70 278 $17,480
T55 Chesson Hadley -10 66 71 70 71 278 $17,480
T55 Bill Haas -10 65 68 72 73 278 $17,480
T61 Callum Tarren -9 68 70 71 70 279 $16,872
T61 Roger Sloan -9 69 69 69 72 279 $16,872
T63 Brice Garnett -8 71 66 72 71 280 $16,340
T63 Mark Hubbard -8 69 66 74 71 280 $16,340
T63 Matt McCarty -8 66 71 71 72 280 $16,340
T63 Joseph Bramlett -8 69 67 72 72 280 $16,340
T63 Sami Välimäki -8 70 68 68 74 280 $16,340
68 Rico Hoey -2 68 70 72 76 286 $15,884

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.