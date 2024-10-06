2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Yu, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Yu earned a huge win in the second event of the FedEx Cup Fall, defeating Beau Hossler in a sudden-death playoff with a birdie 3 on the par-4 18th in the first hole of the extra frame.
Both players finished regulation tied on 23-under 265, with Keith Mitchell making bogey on the final hole to fall out of a potential playoff. Lucas Glover finished in a tie for third place as well.
Yu won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.
Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes
Yu earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Yu earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Black Desert Championship in Utah.
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Kevin Yu
|-23
|66
|66
|66
|67
|265
|$1,368,000
|P2
|Beau Hossler
|-23
|65
|64
|68
|68
|265
|$828,400
|T3
|Lucas Glover
|-22
|65
|67
|68
|66
|266
|$448,400
|T3
|Keith Mitchell
|-22
|67
|64
|65
|70
|266
|$448,400
|T5
|Alex Smalley
|-21
|69
|66
|69
|63
|267
|$293,550
|T5
|Bud Cauley
|-21
|66
|67
|67
|67
|267
|$293,550
|7
|Daniel Berger
|-20
|65
|65
|71
|67
|268
|$256,500
|T8
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-19
|65
|72
|68
|64
|269
|$222,300
|
|T8
|Hayden Springer
|-19
|66
|66
|71
|66
|269
|$222,300
|T8
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-19
|63
|69
|69
|68
|269
|$222,300
|T11
|Emiliano Grillo
|-18
|68
|69
|66
|67
|270
|$163,020
|T11
|Patton Kizzire
|-18
|65
|68
|70
|67
|270
|$163,020
|T11
|Séamus Power
|-18
|66
|67
|69
|68
|270
|$163,020
|T11
|Ryan Fox
|-18
|67
|66
|68
|69
|270
|$163,020
|T11
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-18
|65
|66
|69
|70
|270
|$163,020
|T16
|Ben Kohles
|-17
|67
|67
|70
|67
|271
|$108,300
|
|T16
|Brandt Snedeker
|-17
|67
|67
|70
|67
|271
|$108,300
|T16
|Rickie Fowler
|-17
|69
|67
|67
|68
|271
|$108,300
|T16
|Matti Schmid
|-17
|70
|66
|67
|68
|271
|$108,300
|T16
|Vince Whaley
|-17
|69
|66
|68
|68
|271
|$108,300
|T16
|Eric Cole
|-17
|66
|67
|69
|69
|271
|$108,300
|T16
|Gary Woodland
|-17
|64
|68
|70
|69
|271
|$108,300
|T23
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-16
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$68,020
|T23
|Ryan Hall
|-16
|69
|68
|68
|67
|272
|$68,020
|T23
|Andrew Novak
|-16
|70
|66
|68
|68
|272
|$68,020
|T23
|K.H. Lee
|-16
|68
|67
|69
|68
|272
|$68,020
|T23
|Stephan Jaeger
|-16
|68
|67
|68
|69
|272
|$68,020
|T28
|Justin Lower
|-15
|69
|69
|70
|65
|273
|$52,060
|T28
|Nick Hardy
|-15
|69
|67
|70
|67
|273
|$52,060
|T28
|Charley Hoffman
|-15
|68
|70
|67
|68
|273
|$52,060
|T28
|Nick Dunlap
|-15
|69
|66
|70
|68
|273
|$52,060
|T28
|Henrik Norlander
|-15
|66
|70
|68
|69
|273
|$52,060
|T33
|Chandler Phillips
|-14
|65
|69
|72
|68
|274
|$42,370
|T33
|Paul Barjon
|-14
|65
|73
|67
|69
|274
|$42,370
|T33
|Doug Ghim
|-14
|66
|69
|70
|69
|274
|$42,370
|T33
|Chan Kim
|-14
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$42,370
|T37
|Wesley Bryan
|-13
|68
|67
|72
|68
|275
|$34,580
|T37
|David Skinns
|-13
|60
|71
|75
|69
|275
|$34,580
|T37
|Sam Stevens
|-13
|67
|69
|69
|70
|275
|$34,580
|T37
|Ben Griffin
|-13
|64
|71
|70
|70
|275
|$34,580
|T37
|Mac Meissner
|-13
|67
|71
|66
|71
|275
|$34,580
|T42
|Trey Mullinax
|-12
|72
|66
|71
|67
|276
|$26,220
|T42
|Trace Crowe
|-12
|68
|69
|72
|67
|276
|$26,220
|T42
|Austin Smotherman
|-12
|70
|68
|70
|68
|276
|$26,220
|T42
|Luke List
|-12
|70
|67
|70
|69
|276
|$26,220
|T42
|Taylor Moore
|-12
|70
|65
|71
|70
|276
|$26,220
|T42
|Kevin Streelman
|-12
|67
|70
|66
|73
|276
|$26,220
|T48
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-11
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$19,271
|T48
|Matt NeSmith
|-11
|66
|71
|71
|69
|277
|$19,271
|T48
|Carson Young
|-11
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|$19,271
|T48
|Patrick Fishburn
|-11
|67
|69
|70
|71
|277
|$19,271
|T48
|Martin Laird
|-11
|67
|65
|73
|72
|277
|$19,271
|T48
|Lee Hodges
|-11
|67
|70
|67
|73
|277
|$19,271
|T48
|Will Gordon
|-11
|72
|65
|66
|74
|277
|$19,271
|T55
|Nate Lashley
|-10
|69
|69
|72
|68
|278
|$17,480
|T55
|Brandon Wu
|-10
|71
|66
|72
|69
|278
|$17,480
|T55
|Joe Highsmith
|-10
|70
|68
|70
|70
|278
|$17,480
|T55
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|-10
|70
|66
|72
|70
|278
|$17,480
|T55
|Chesson Hadley
|-10
|66
|71
|70
|71
|278
|$17,480
|T55
|Bill Haas
|-10
|65
|68
|72
|73
|278
|$17,480
|T61
|Callum Tarren
|-9
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$16,872
|T61
|Roger Sloan
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$16,872
|T63
|Brice Garnett
|-8
|71
|66
|72
|71
|280
|$16,340
|T63
|Mark Hubbard
|-8
|69
|66
|74
|71
|280
|$16,340
|T63
|Matt McCarty
|-8
|66
|71
|71
|72
|280
|$16,340
|T63
|Joseph Bramlett
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|72
|280
|$16,340
|T63
|Sami Välimäki
|-8
|70
|68
|68
|74
|280
|$16,340
|68
|Rico Hoey
|-2
|68
|70
|72
|76
|286
|$15,884