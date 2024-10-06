2024 Sanderson Farms Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payout is from the $7.6 million purse, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Sanderson Farms Championship prize pool is at $1,368,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $828,400 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Sanderson Farms Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,884.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headed by Keith Mitchell, Daniel Berger, Beau Hossler and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from the correct 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.