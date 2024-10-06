2024 Black Desert Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Black Desert Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from October 10-13, 2024.

The Black Desert Championship field is headlined by the likes of Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Lucas Glvoer, and more.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get 2 years for the price of 18 months OR 3 years for the price of 2 years! Access all our winning tools and analysis, as well as two annual gifts!

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.