2024 Black Desert Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lucas Glover


The 2024 Black Desert Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from October 10-13, 2024.

The Black Desert Championship field is headlined by the likes of Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Lucas Glvoer, and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Black Desert Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Kelly Kraft and Austin Cook are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Black Desert Championship field

PLAYER
Kihei Akina
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Jay Don Blake
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
J.B. Holmes
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Stephan Jaeger
Zac Jones
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Philip Knowles
Ben Kohles
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Bowen Mauss
Matt McCarty
Ryan McCormick
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
C.T. Pan
Raul Pereda
Chandler Phillips
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Michael Thorbjornsen
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Dustin Volk
Mike Weir
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Tim Wilkinson
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Black Desert Championship field

RANK PLAYER
41 Chris Kirk

