2024 Black Desert Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Black Desert Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from October 10-13, 2024.
The Black Desert Championship field is headlined by the likes of Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Lucas Glvoer, and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Black Desert Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Kelly Kraft and Austin Cook are the first two alternates.
The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Black Desert Championship field
|PLAYER
|Kihei Akina
|Anders Albertson
|Tyson Alexander
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Erik Barnes
|Daniel Berger
|Alexander Björk
|
|Zac Blair
|Jay Don Blake
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Wesley Bryan
|Hayden Buckley
|Rafael Campos
|
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Trace Crowe
|Joel Dahmen
|Kevin Dougherty
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Harris English
|Patrick Fishburn
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|Brice Garnett
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Scott Gutschewski
|Chesson Hadley
|Jr. Hale
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|J.B. Holmes
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zac Jones
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Philip Knowles
|Ben Kohles
|Peter Kuest
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Bowen Mauss
|Matt McCarty
|Ryan McCormick
|Max McGreevy
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|Matt NeSmith
|S.Y. Noh
|Henrik Norlander
|Andrew Novak
|C.T. Pan
|Raul Pereda
|Chandler Phillips
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Matti Schmid
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Springer
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Alejandro Tosti
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Camilo Villegas
|Dustin Volk
|Mike Weir
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Tim Wilkinson
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2024 Black Desert Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|41
|Chris Kirk