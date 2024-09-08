2024 Procore Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
2024 Procore Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

September 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Max Homa
The 2024 Procore Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Siverado Resort in Napa, Calf., from September 12-15, 2024.

The Procore Championship field is headlined by the likes of Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour starting the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Procore Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Marty Dou and Tommy Gainey are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Procore Championship field

PLAYER
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Luke Clanton
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Wenyi Ding
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Patrick Fishburn
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Cody Gribble
Lanto Griffin
Jeffrey Guan
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Mackenzie Hughes
Ben James
Tom Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Philip Knowles
Russell Knox
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Ryan McCormick
William McGirt
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Henrik Norlander
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Raul Pereda
Chandler Phillips
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Neal Shipley
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Sahith Theegala
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Nick Watney
Mike Weir
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Tim Wilkinson
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Procore Championship field

RANK PLAYER
6 Wyndham Clark
12 Sahith Theegala
22 Max Homa
38 Corey Conners
42 Min Woo Lee

