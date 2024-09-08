2024 Procore Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Procore Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Siverado Resort in Napa, Calf., from September 12-15, 2024.

The Procore Championship field is headlined by the likes of Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour starting the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Procore Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Marty Dou and Tommy Gainey are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Procore Championship field

PLAYER Anders Albertson Tyson Alexander Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Rafael Campos Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Luke Clanton Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe Joel Dahmen Wenyi Ding Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Harris English Patrick Fishburn Wilson Furr Doug Ghim Lucas Glover Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Cody Gribble Lanto Griffin Jeffrey Guan Scott Gutschewski Bill Haas Chesson Hadley James Hahn Jr. Hale Nick Hardy Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Lee Hodges Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge J.B. Holmes Max Homa Beau Hossler Mackenzie Hughes Ben James Tom Johnson Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Philip Knowles Russell Knox Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Min Woo Lee Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Justin Lower Ryan McCormick William McGirt Maverick McNealy Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Trey Mullinax Matt NeSmith Henrik Norlander Sean O'Hair Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Raul Pereda Chandler Phillips Andrew Putnam Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Robby Shelton Neal Shipley Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman Webb Simpson David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Nick Taylor Josh Teater Sahith Theegala Michael Thorbjornsen Brendon Todd Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Nick Watney Mike Weir Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Tim Wilkinson Danny Willett Gary Woodland Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Norman Xiong Carson Young Carl Yuan

