2024 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Aaron Rai, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Rai earned his first win in a marathon final day, during which the second round had to be completed, and the third and final rounds had to be played in full.

Rai closed with 6-under 64, finishing at 18-under 262 to win by two shots over Max Greyserman. Greyserman had a four-shot lead after an eagle 2 on the par-4 13th hole, but unfortunately he followed it immediately with a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 14th hole.

JJ Spaun and Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for third place on 15-under total. Amateur Luke Clanton was fifth and will not be paid for his finish this week.

Rai won the $1,422,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.

Matt Kuchar refused to complete the final hole of the tournament in the final group on Sunday night, so he returned at 8 a.m. on Monday morning. He took line-of-sight relief for a scoreboard, then wound up making par to close out the event.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Rai earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Rai earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

2024 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

