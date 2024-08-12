2024 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured

2024 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

August 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Aaron Rai of England poses with the trophy after the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Aaron Rai, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Rai earned his first win in a marathon final day, during which the second round had to be completed, and the third and final rounds had to be played in full.

Rai closed with 6-under 64, finishing at 18-under 262 to win by two shots over Max Greyserman. Greyserman had a four-shot lead after an eagle 2 on the par-4 13th hole, but unfortunately he followed it immediately with a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 14th hole.

JJ Spaun and Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for third place on 15-under total. Amateur Luke Clanton was fifth and will not be paid for his finish this week.

Rai won the $1,422,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.

Matt Kuchar refused to complete the final hole of the tournament in the final group on Sunday night, so he returned at 8 a.m. on Monday morning. He took line-of-sight relief for a scoreboard, then wound up making par to close out the event.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Rai earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Rai earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

2024 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Aaron Rai -18 65 65 68 64 262 $1,422,000
2 Max Greyserman -16 69 60 66 69 264 $861,100
T3 J.J. Spaun -15 68 67 66 64 265 $466,100
T3 Ryo Hisatsune -15 67 67 64 67 265 $466,100
5 Luke Clanton (a) -14 68 67 62 69 266 $0
6 Austin Eckroat -13 64 72 64 67 267 $323,900
T7 Eric Cole -12 68 68 69 63 268 $249,245
T7 Trace Crowe -12 65 67 69 67 268 $249,245
T7 Billy Horschel -12 62 68 71 67 268 $249,245
T7 Adam Svensson -12 68 65 66 69 268 $249,245
T7 Ben Griffin -12 65 70 63 70 268 $249,245
T12 Brendon Todd -11 64 68 71 66 269 $144,965
T12 Chan Kim -11 69 66 67 67 269 $144,965
T12 Mac Meissner -11 65 70 67 67 269 $144,965
T12 Charley Hoffman -11 64 68 70 67 269 $144,965
T12 Keith Mitchell -11 70 64 67 68 269 $144,965
T12 Beau Hossler -11 60 70 71 68 269 $144,965
T12 Roger Sloan -11 70 65 65 69 269 $144,965
T12 Jacob Bridgeman -11 68 64 67 70 269 $144,965
T12 Davis Thompson -11 66 66 66 71 269 $144,965
T12 Matt Kuchar -11 64 64 70 71 269 $144,965
T22 Chris Gotterup -10 65 69 69 67 270 $79,658
T22 Nico Echavarria -10 68 68 66 68 270 $79,658
T22 Rico Hoey -10 68 68 65 69 270 $79,658
T22 Keegan Bradley -10 69 64 67 70 270 $79,658
T22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -10 70 66 63 71 270 $79,658
T22 Cameron Young -10 67 62 69 72 270 $79,658
T28 Mackenzie Hughes -9 67 69 69 66 271 $56,485
T28 Séamus Power -9 66 70 69 66 271 $56,485
T28 Matt Wallace -9 69 66 70 66 271 $56,485
T28 Gary Woodland -9 68 67 67 69 271 $56,485
T28 Adam Hadwin -9 66 67 68 70 271 $56,485
T33 Denny McCarthy -8 68 68 70 66 272 $45,109
T33 Victor Perez -8 66 69 69 68 272 $45,109
T33 Zach Johnson -8 68 67 68 69 272 $45,109
T33 Justin Lower -8 66 70 65 71 272 $45,109
T33 Patrick Rodgers -8 68 63 70 71 272 $45,109
T38 Chandler Phillips -7 67 69 71 66 273 $37,525
T38 Nick Hardy -7 68 67 70 68 273 $37,525
T38 Davis Riley -7 69 66 68 70 273 $37,525
T41 Brice Garnett -6 69 67 70 68 274 $31,995
T41 K.H. Lee -6 68 67 68 71 274 $31,995
T41 Sungjae Im -6 68 67 67 72 274 $31,995
T41 Doug Ghim -6 68 66 68 72 274 $31,995
T45 Ryan Moore -5 67 69 70 69 275 $23,711
T45 Zac Blair -5 73 63 70 69 275 $23,711
T45 Brian Harman -5 69 67 69 70 275 $23,711
T45 Cameron Champ -5 67 69 68 71 275 $23,711
T45 Daniel Berger -5 68 68 68 71 275 $23,711
T45 Maverick McNealy -5 67 68 69 71 275 $23,711
T45 Martin Trainer -5 70 64 69 72 275 $23,711
T52 Jorge Campillo -4 68 67 73 68 276 $18,881
T52 Andrew Novak -4 68 67 72 69 276 $18,881
T52 Kevin Tway -4 69 65 70 72 276 $18,881
T52 Taylor Moore -4 65 71 67 73 276 $18,881
T52 Ben Taylor -4 64 70 68 74 276 $18,881
T52 Justin Suh -4 65 66 71 74 276 $18,881
T52 Chad Ramey -4 65 64 73 74 276 $18,881
T59 Emiliano Grillo -3 69 66 72 70 277 $18,012
T59 Nate Lashley -3 67 69 67 74 277 $18,012
T61 Jhonattan Vegas -2 70 66 72 70 278 $17,696
T61 Pierceson Coody -2 69 67 72 70 278 $17,696
63 Vince Whaley -1 65 71 72 71 279 $17,459
T64 Matti Schmid E 68 67 75 70 280 $17,222
T64 Joel Dahmen E 71 64 73 72 280 $17,222
66 S.H. Kim 6 69 66 73 78 286 $16,985

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.