2024 Wyndham Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Wyndham Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

August 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Billy Horschel
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Wyndham Championship purse is set for $7.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,422,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Wyndham Championship field is headed by Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the final regular-season event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament being the end of the stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

This is the 36th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 50.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

2024 Wyndham Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,422,000
2 $861,100
3 $545,100
4 $387,100
5 $323,900
6 $286,375
7 $266,625
8 $246,875
9 $231,075
10 $215,275
11 $199,475
12 $183,675
13 $167,875
14 $152,075
15 $144,175
16 $136,275
17 $128,375
18 $120,475
19 $112,575
20 $104,675
21 $96,775
22 $88,875
23 $82,555
24 $76,235
25 $69,915
26 $63,595
27 $61,225
28 $58,855
29 $56,485
30 $54,115
31 $51,745
32 $49,375
33 $47,005
34 $45,030
35 $43,055
36 $41,080
37 $39,105
38 $37,525
39 $35,945
40 $34,365
41 $32,785
42 $31,205
43 $29,625
44 $28,045
45 $26,465
46 $24,885
47 $23,305
48 $22,041
49 $20,935
50 $20,303
51 $19,829
52 $19,355
53 $19,039
54 $18,723
55 $18,565
56 $18,407
57 $18,249
58 $18,091
59 $17,933
60 $17,775
61 $17,617
62 $17,459
63 $17,301
64 $17,143
65 $16,985

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.