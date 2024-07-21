2024 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Schauffele, who earns a second-career major championship with a victory at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

Schauffele earned his second major championship of the season with what he described as the best round of his entire career, a closing 6-under 65 that earned him a two-shot win over Justin Rose and Billy Horschel on 9-under 275.

Thriston Lawrence finished alone in fourth place at 6-under total.

Schauffele won the $3,100,000 winner's share of the $17,000,000 purse.

British Open Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Schauffele earned 750 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event, including four amateurs.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 3M Open.

2024 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

