2024 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured Open Championship PGA Tour

2024 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Schauffele, who earns a second-career major championship with a victory at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

Schauffele earned his second major championship of the season with what he described as the best round of his entire career, a closing 6-under 65 that earned him a two-shot win over Justin Rose and Billy Horschel on 9-under 275.

Thriston Lawrence finished alone in fourth place at 6-under total.

Schauffele won the $3,100,000 winner's share of the $17,000,000 purse.

British Open Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Schauffele earned 750 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event, including four amateurs.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 3M Open.

2024 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Xander Schauffele -9 69 72 69 65 275 $3,100,000
T2 Justin Rose -7 69 68 73 67 277 $1,443,500
T2 Billy Horschel -7 72 68 69 68 277 $1,443,500
4 Thriston Lawrence -6 71 74 65 68 278 $876,000
5 Russell Henley -5 69 75 66 69 279 $705,000
6 Shane Lowry -4 66 69 77 68 280 $611,000
T7 Jon Rahm -1 73 70 72 68 283 $451,833
T7 Sungjae Im -1 76 72 66 69 283 $451,833
T7 Scottie Scheffler -1 70 70 71 72 283 $451,833
T10 Adam Scott E 70 77 66 71 284 $317,533
T10 Matthew Jordan E 71 71 71 71 284 $317,533
T10 Daniel Brown E 65 72 73 74 284 $317,533
T13 Jason Day 1 73 68 76 68 285 $248,667
T13 Alex Noren 1 69 75 71 70 285 $248,667
T13 Byeong Hun An 1 75 71 68 71 285 $248,667
T16 Mackenzie Hughes 2 69 74 75 68 286 $202,700
T16 John Catlin 2 76 70 69 71 286 $202,700
T16 Collin Morikawa 2 73 70 72 71 286 $202,700
T19 Dean Burmester 3 71 69 76 71 287 $176,367
T19 Shubhankar Sharma 3 76 72 67 72 287 $176,367
T19 Daniel Hillier 3 76 71 68 72 287 $176,367
T22 Ewen Ferguson 4 74 73 70 71 288 $151,067
T22 Sepp Straka 4 70 74 73 71 288 $151,067
T22 Padraig Harrington 4 72 73 71 72 288 $151,067
T25 Ryan Fox 5 73 73 76 67 289 $124,617
T25 Corey Conners 5 71 70 80 68 289 $124,617
T25 Jordan Spieth 5 71 74 74 70 289 $124,617
T25 Joe Dean 5 69 77 71 72 289 $124,617
T25 Patrick Cantlay 5 73 68 75 73 289 $124,617
T25 Laurie Canter 5 71 74 70 74 289 $124,617
T31 Guido Migliozzi 6 73 75 71 71 290 $90,220
T31 Cameron Young 6 73 73 71 73 290 $90,220
T31 Eric Cole 6 72 73 72 73 290 $90,220
T31 Brendon Todd 6 73 73 70 74 290 $90,220
T31 Matteo Manassero 6 73 73 70 74 290 $90,220
T31 Minkyu Kim 6 73 71 72 74 290 $90,220
T31 Chris Kirk 6 70 76 69 75 290 $90,220
T31 Dustin Johnson 6 74 69 72 75 290 $90,220
T31 Justin Thomas 6 68 78 67 77 290 $90,220
T31 Sam Burns 6 76 69 65 80 290 $90,220
T41 Kurt Kitayama 7 77 69 74 71 291 $70,050
T41 Matt Wallace 7 70 77 71 73 291 $70,050
T43 Jorge Campillo 8 80 68 73 71 292 $57,200
T43 Thorbjørn Olesen 8 72 73 76 71 292 $57,200
T43 Brooks Koepka 8 70 73 78 71 292 $57,200
T43 Max Homa 8 76 72 70 74 292 $57,200
T43 Si Woo Kim 8 76 71 71 74 292 $57,200
T43 Emiliano Grillo 8 71 74 72 75 292 $57,200
T43 Calum Scott (a) 8 71 75 70 76 292 $0
T50 Matt Fitzpatrick 9 70 78 73 72 293 $45,238
T50 Matthieu Pavon 9 72 72 77 72 293 $45,238
T50 Richard Mansell 9 75 71 74 73 293 $45,238
T50 Robert MacIntyre 9 72 75 72 74 293 $45,238
T50 Harris English 9 76 71 72 74 293 $45,238
T50 Adrian Meronk 9 73 72 73 75 293 $45,238
T50 Gary Woodland 9 76 68 72 77 293 $45,238
T50 Sean Crocker 9 72 74 69 78 293 $45,238
T58 Abraham Ancer 10 73 75 70 76 294 $42,150
T58 Joaquín Niemann 10 71 71 76 76 294 $42,150
T60 Tommy Morrison (a) 11 75 73 74 73 295 $0
T60 Jeunghun Wang 11 72 72 77 74 295 $41,325
T60 Rasmus Højgaard 11 74 72 74 75 295 $41,325
T60 Jacob Skov Olesen (a) 11 76 71 72 76 295 $0
T60 Phil Mickelson 11 73 74 72 76 295 $41,325
T60 Brian Harman 11 73 73 72 77 295 $41,325
T66 Hideki Matsuyama 12 75 72 75 74 296 $40,280
T66 Tom McKibbin 12 73 72 77 74 296 $40,280
T66 Nicolai Højgaard 12 69 75 75 77 296 $40,280
T66 Davis Thompson 12 74 73 71 78 296 $40,280
T66 Austin Eckroat 12 73 73 72 78 296 $40,280
71 Rickie Fowler 13 79 69 74 75 297 $39,400
T72 Young-han Song 14 71 76 77 74 298 $38,925
T72 Marcel Siem 14 73 71 77 77 298 $38,925
T72 Tom Hoge 14 74 70 74 80 298 $38,925
T75 Darren Clarke 15 77 71 76 75 299 $38,525
T75 Aaron Rai 15 73 74 75 77 299 $38,525
T75 Alex Cejka 15 73 74 72 80 299 $38,525
78 Luis Masaveu (a) 18 73 75 78 76 302 $0
79 Andy Ogletree 19 75 72 79 77 303 $38,275
80 Darren Fichardt 22 77 71 80 78 306 $38,150

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.