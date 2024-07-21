2024 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC Open Championship

2024 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler
The 2024 British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the British Open Championship prize pool is at $3,100,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,759,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The British Open Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $38,150.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre, Collin Morikawa and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Aberg, who carries a two-shot lead into the final round.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 British Open Championship from the correct 2024 British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. Four amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their performance.

The 2024 British Open Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all major championship events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,100,000
2 $1,759,000
3 $1,128,000
4 $876,000
5 $705,000
6 $611,000
7 $525,000
8 $442,500
9 $388,000
10 $350,600
11 $319,200
12 $282,800
13 $266,000
14 $249,000
15 $231,000
16 $212,700
17 $202,400
18 $193,000
19 $184,900
20 $176,200
21 $168,000
22 $159,600
23 $151,000
24 $142,600
25 $137,800
26 $131,800
27 $127,000
28 $122,600
29 $117,300
30 $111,200
31 $107,600
32 $102,100
33 $98,500
34 $95,700
35 $92,400
36 $88,700
37 $84,600
38 $80,300
39 $77,400
40 $74,900
41 $71,800
42 $68,300
43 $65,200
44 $61,500
45 $58,000
46 $55,000
47 $52,800
48 $50,700
49 $48,400
50 $47,200
51 $46,200
52 $45,400
53 $44,700
54 $44,000
55 $43,300
56 $42,700
57 $42,300
58 $42,000
59 $41,700
60 $41,400
61 $41,200
62 $41,000
63 $40,800
64 $40,600
65 $40,300
66 $40,000
67 $39,700
68 $39,400
69 $39,100
70 $38,900
71 $38,775
72 $38,650
73 $38,525
74 $38,400
75 $38,275
76 $38,150

