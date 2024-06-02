2024 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

MacIntyre won his first PGA Tour title with a one-shot win over fellow Ben Griffin. The Scot opened the day with a four-shot lead, and he ultimately lost that large edge but managed to hang on at 16-under 264.

MacIntyre's fellow DP World Tour alum Victor Perez finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead. Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for fourth place on 13-under total.

MacIntyre won the $1,692,000 winner's share of the $9,400,000 purse.

RBC Canadian Open recap notes

MacIntyre earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

MacIntyre earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

2024 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details