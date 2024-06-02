2024 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Robert MacIntyre
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

MacIntyre won his first PGA Tour title with a one-shot win over fellow Ben Griffin. The Scot opened the day with a four-shot lead, and he ultimately lost that large edge but managed to hang on at 16-under 264.

MacIntyre's fellow DP World Tour alum Victor Perez finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead. Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for fourth place on 13-under total.

MacIntyre won the $1,692,000 winner's share of the $9,400,000 purse.

RBC Canadian Open recap notes

MacIntyre earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

MacIntyre earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

2024 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Robert MacIntyre -16 64 66 66 68 264 $1,692,000
2 Ben Griffin -15 70 65 65 65 265 $1,024,600
3 Victor Perez -14 70 68 64 64 266 $648,600
T4 Tom Kim -13 70 68 65 64 267 $423,000
T4 Rory McIlroy -13 66 72 65 64 267 $423,000
6 Corey Conners -12 69 67 67 65 268 $340,750
T7 Maverick McNealy -10 74 65 66 65 270 $295,317
T7 Mackenzie Hughes -10 69 64 67 70 270 $295,317
T7 Ryan Fox -10 66 64 70 70 270 $295,317
T10 Chandler Phillips -9 69 70 68 64 271 $227,950
T10 Keith Mitchell -9 69 67 68 67 271 $227,950
T10 Sam Burns -9 63 71 67 70 271 $227,950
T10 Joel Dahmen -9 67 65 69 70 271 $227,950
T14 Beau Hossler -8 70 70 66 66 272 $152,750
T14 Michael Kim -8 71 68 66 67 272 $152,750
T14 Jacob Bridgeman -8 69 68 68 67 272 $152,750
T14 Carson Young -8 68 69 67 68 272 $152,750
T14 Sam Stevens -8 68 68 68 68 272 $152,750
T14 Andrew Novak -8 66 67 70 69 272 $152,750
T14 Aaron Rai -8 67 70 65 70 272 $152,750
T21 David Skinns -7 62 71 73 67 273 $106,376
T21 Taylor Pendrith -7 69 69 66 69 273 $106,376
T21 Tommy Fleetwood -7 67 70 64 72 273 $106,376
T24 Tyler Duncan -6 67 71 68 68 274 $83,190
T24 Zac Blair -6 67 68 71 68 274 $83,190
T24 Chad Ramey -6 68 70 66 70 274 $83,190
T27 Jhonattan Vegas -5 70 69 69 67 275 $65,800
T27 Stewart Cink -5 70 66 72 67 275 $65,800
T27 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 68 68 72 67 275 $65,800
T27 Matt Wallace -5 68 72 65 70 275 $65,800
T27 Sean O'Hair -5 63 71 71 70 275 $65,800
T27 Trace Crowe -5 66 68 67 74 275 $65,800
T33 Shane Lowry -4 72 68 68 68 276 $54,755
T33 Vince Whaley -4 68 69 69 70 276 $54,755
T35 Ben Silverman -3 68 71 70 68 277 $44,851
T35 Nicolai Højgaard -3 68 69 72 68 277 $44,851
T35 C.T. Pan -3 70 70 68 69 277 $44,851
T35 Ryan Palmer -3 65 73 70 69 277 $44,851
T35 Sami Välimäki -3 70 67 71 69 277 $44,851
T35 Ryo Hisatsune -3 69 69 69 70 277 $44,851
T35 Pierceson Coody -3 70 66 70 71 277 $44,851
T42 Nate Lashley -2 71 69 72 66 278 $29,986
T42 Harry Hall -2 69 71 71 67 278 $29,986
T42 Kelly Kraft -2 70 70 69 69 278 $29,986
T42 Adam Scott -2 70 69 70 69 278 $29,986
T42 Garrick Higgo -2 69 69 70 70 278 $29,986
T42 Mark Hubbard -2 70 68 70 70 278 $29,986
T42 Kevin Yu -2 70 70 67 71 278 $29,986
T42 Erik van Rooyen -2 66 70 70 72 278 $29,986
T42 Nick Hardy -2 66 69 70 73 278 $29,986
T51 Lanto Griffin -1 68 71 72 68 279 $22,591
T51 Gary Woodland -1 70 70 70 69 279 $22,591
T51 Chesson Hadley -1 71 69 69 70 279 $22,591
T51 Adam Svensson -1 72 68 69 70 279 $22,591
T51 Joseph Bramlett -1 68 72 69 70 279 $22,591
T51 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -1 67 72 70 70 279 $22,591
T57 Myles Creighton E 71 68 71 70 280 $21,526
T57 Mac Meissner E 67 73 68 72 280 $21,526
T57 Kevin Streelman E 71 68 69 72 280 $21,526
T60 Akshay Bhatia 1 69 69 74 69 281 $21,056
T60 Ryan Moore 1 69 68 71 73 281 $21,056
T62 Jorge Campillo 2 69 69 72 72 282 $20,586
T62 Brandon Wu 2 71 68 70 73 282 $20,586
T62 Wil Bateman 2 70 66 72 74 282 $20,586
T65 Erik Barnes 3 70 69 74 70 283 $20,022
T65 Chez Reavie 3 69 71 72 71 283 $20,022
T65 Vincent Norrman 3 71 68 71 73 283 $20,022
68 Kevin Tway 5 70 67 75 73 285 $19,646
69 David Hearn 8 67 73 72 76 288 $19,458

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.