2024 RBC Canadian Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 RBC Canadian Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Tommy Fleetwood
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payout is from the $9.4 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of RBC Canadian Open prize pool is at $1,692,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,024,600 in PGA Tour prize money today. The RBC Canadian Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $19,458.

For 2024 RBC Canadian Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The RBC Canadian Open field is headed by Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by MacIntyre, who has a sizable edge heading into the final round.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from the correct 2024 RBC Canadian Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 48 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2024 RBC Canadian Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,692,000
2 $1,024,600
3 $648,600
4 $460,600
5 $385,400
6 $340,750
7 $317,250
8 $293,750
9 $274,950
10 $256,150
11 $237,350
12 $218,550
13 $199,750
14 $180,950
15 $171,550
16 $162,150
17 $152,750
18 $143,350
19 $133,950
20 $124,550
21 $115,150
22 $105,750
23 $98,230
24 $90,710
25 $83,190
26 $75,670
27 $72,850
28 $70,030
29 $67,210
30 $64,390
31 $61,570
32 $58,750
33 $55,930
34 $53,580
35 $51,230
36 $48,880
37 $46,530
38 $44,650
39 $42,770
40 $40,890
41 $39,010
42 $37,130
43 $35,250
44 $33,370
45 $31,490
46 $29,610
47 $27,730
48 $26,226
49 $24,910
50 $24,158
51 $23,594
52 $23,030
53 $22,654
54 $22,278
55 $22,090
56 $21,902
57 $21,714
58 $21,526
59 $21,338
60 $21,150
61 $20,962
62 $20,774
63 $20,586
64 $20,398
65 $20,210
66 $20,022
67 $19,834
68 $19,646
69 $19,458

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.