Future U.S. Open venues through 2050: confirmed and speculative
Future US Open venues and dates through 2051: confirmed and speculative

March 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
As we get ready for the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., the USGA has already settled up future US Open venues and sites and dates through 2039.

The US Open has future sites announced in part through 2050, with Pebble Beach Golf Links getting the nod in its now-expected 8-10 year range of serving again as a US Open venue.

With the new USGA deal to establish Pinehurst No. 2 as the first-ever US Open anchor site, followed by deals with Oakmont Country Club and Pebble Beach Golf Links, we also have some of the venues well into the 2050s. Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania has also committed to hosting several Opens in the future.

However, even though we know sites for the 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, 2033, 2034, 2035, 2036, 2037, 2038 and 2039 US Opens, we can use our crystal ball to look to future US Open sites all the way through 2051.

Future US Open venues and dates announced

YEAR DATES VENUE
2024 June 13-16 Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
2025 June 12-15 Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
2026 June 18-21 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
2027 June 17-20 Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2028 TBD Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course), Mamaroneck, N.Y.
2029 TBD Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
2030 TBD Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
2031 June 12-15 The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
2032 TBD Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2033 TBD Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
2034 TBD Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
2035 TBD Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
2036 TBD Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
2037 TBD Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2038 TBD The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
2039 TBD Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.
2041 TBD Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
2042 TBD Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
2044 TBD Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2047 TBD Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
2049 TBD Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
2050 TBD Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
2051 TBD Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Potential future US Open sites

2028 -- TPC Sawgrass: There is no basis in fact, hell, even fiction, for this, but the U.S. Open has never been hosted in Florida. (For good reason, have you been in Florida in June?) What better place to host it than the site Tiger Woods won his first U.S. Amateur 35 years prior?

2031 -- The Olympic Club: This is a pure guess based on slotting for the championship. With the east coast being such an obvious choice for the 2028 US Open, Olympic Club is as good as anywhere for a West Coast Open in 2029.

2036 -- Merion: It might be a really cool thing for the USGA to decide to have the US Open in a patriotic location. Between the two, Merion makes the most sense for 2026. After all, this country was formed in Philadelphia.

Recent past US Open venues

  • 2014 -- Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
  • 2015 -- Chambers Bay Golf Course, University Place, Wash.
  • 2016 -- Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
  • 2017 -- Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.
  • 2018 -- Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
  • 2019 -- Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
  • 2020 -- Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
  • 2021 -- Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), La Jolla, Calif.
  • 2022 -- The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
  • 2023 -- Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), Los Angeles, Calif.

