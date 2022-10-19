Los Angeles Country Club to host 2032 US Women’s Open, 2039 US Open

Los Angeles Country Club is set to host the 2023 US Open, but the California club and the USGA are already looking forward to future national championships at the venue.

The USGA and the club jointly announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Country Club will host two future national championships: the 2032 US Women's Open and 2039 US Open.

Los Angeles Country Club hosted the 2017 Walker Cup matches to acclaim, as the club's North Course, restored by architect Gil Hanse, was site for the biennial matches pitting US amateurs against a team of amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland. The North Course, originally designed by George C. Thomas, will host the 2023 US Open and the two new championships announced.

“We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to the Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “This is a tremendous sports town, an enthusiastic golf community and home to a great venue for championship golf. We’re very much looking forward to next year’s US Open and thrilled to be returning twice more in the future.”

The North Course has already hosted three USGA championships, including the 1930 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 1954 U.S. Amateur title, as well as the 2017 Walker Cup Match, which the United States won 19-7.

There are now only eight future US Open sites available between now and 2050, creating limited opportunities for clubs to get in the rotation.