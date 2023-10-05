The Country Club in Brookline to host 2038 US Open, ’45 US Women’s Open, two more USGA championships

The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., will again host the US Open 16 years after Matt Fitzpatrick hoisted the national championship trophy in 2022.

The USGA has announced The Country Club will host the 2038 US Open as part of a slate of four USGA championships that starts with the 2030 US Girls Junior. The club will also host the 2034 US Amateur and the 2045 US Women's Open.

"We are thrilled to return to The Country Club and bring four exceptional championships to a venue with such rich history," said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer.

"This partnership with The Country Club gives juniors, amateurs and professionals alike the opportunity to vie for a USGA championship and etch their names in golfing history at one of the nation’s most iconic venues. We look forward to witnessing the incredible talent and passion that will be on display in the coming years."

The Country Club, which is one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA, has previously hosted 17 USGA championships, second-most to Merion, which has hosted 18 times. The Country Club has hosted six US Amateurs (1910, 1922, 1934, 1957,1982 and 2013) as well as the 1902, 1941 and 1995 US Women’s Amateurs, the 1932 and 1973 Walker Cup Matches, the 1953 US Girls’ Junior and the 1968 US Junior Amateur.

As part of the agreement, the US Women's Open will debut at the club. The 2038 US Open will be conducted on the 125th anniversary of Francis Ouimet's historic win at this venue.

“We are thrilled to extend our long, wonderful partnership with the USGA, and to continue giving people in the Town of Brookline and across New England a chance to see golf at its finest,” said Lyman Bullard, president of The Country Club. “From our first national championship, the 1902 U.S. Women’s Amateur, to our most recent, the 2022 U.S. Open, the club has embraced all levels of championship golf. And these four championships continue that tradition as men and women, both professional and amateur, will be crowned national champions.”