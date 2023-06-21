The Riviera Country Club to host 2031 US Open

The US Open is coming back to Riviera Country Club. The USGA announced that the Pacific Palisades, Calif., club, which is the host of the annual The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour, will host the 2031 US Open.

The announcement means that the Los Angeles-area club, featuring its incredible George C. Thomas design, will host the national championship for the second time after Ben Hogan won the first US Open played there in 1948. Since that Open in '48, Riviera has hosted two PGA Championships in 1983 (Hal Sutton) and 1995 (Steve Elkington). It also hosted the 1998 US Senior Open.

The USGA last brought a championship to Riviera in 2017, when Doc Redman won the US Amateur at the host venue.

“Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game’s history,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA, and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031.”

The official dates of the forthcoming US Open will be June 12-15, 2031. Just three years prior to the US Open, Riviera will be the host course for men's and women's Olympic golf during the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.