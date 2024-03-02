Shinnecock Hills to host 2036 US Open, US Women’s Open in consecutive weeks

In 2036, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island in New York will host the US Open and US Women's Open in back-to-back weeks, becoming the first club to host the two national championships consecutively since 2014.

“Few places can match the historic importance of Shinnecock Hills to golf in the United States,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer.

“As an organization, we felt that this iconic venue would be an ideal stage for both our men’s and women’s premier championships. It will offer the perfect opportunity to bring the game’s best to one course and provide fans the chance to watch them compete for a national championship in back-to-back weeks.”

Pinehurst No. 2, which first did the US Open-US Women's Open double in 2014 when Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie won their Opens, will do so again in 2029. Shinnecock Hills will follow seven years later in dates to be announced.

Shinnecock Hills last hosted the US Open in 2018, when Brooks Koepka ended a 30-year streak without a back-to-back US Open champion, and will host again in 2026. The 2036 US Women's Open will mark the championship debut at Shinnecock Hills.

“Shinnecock is deeply proud of our founding association with the USGA and our role in setting the course of history for golf in America,” said Brett Pickett, club president of Shinnecock Hills, which is one of five founding clubs of the USGA. “And we are extremely excited to build on that legacy through this historic, back-to-back presentation of men’s and women’s major championship golf in Southampton in 2036.

“The seventh U.S. Open at Shinnecock will be played 140 years after the first, as we continue to be the only club to have hosted the U.S. Open in three different centuries. And our first U.S. Women’s Open will build on our proud history of advancing the women’s game in America, which began when Shinnecock was the first golf club in the U.S. to have women members in 1891. We look forward to working closely with our friends at the USGA and with the Southampton community to develop these special weeks in Southampton in the years ahead.”