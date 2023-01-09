Winged Foot Golf Club to host 2028 US Open

The national championship is returning to New York, with the USGA announcing Winged Foot Golf Club as the 2028 US Open host venue.

The club, located in Westchester County, will present the championship on its West course, just as it did in 2020 when Bryson DeChambeau won in a nearly unprecedented September edition of the national championship.

“Winged Foot has provided the backdrop for some of the most dramatic moments in the history of our sport, with many of golf’s legendary champions being crowned on the club’s iconic West Course,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “We strive to provide players with the greatest stages on which to compete for a national championship, and there are few stages as grand as Winged Foot.”

Both of the club's courses, the West and the East, where designed by A.W. Tillinghast and opened in 1923. Gil Hanse renovated and restored the West course in 2018.



“Today is an incredible moment for all of us here at Winged Foot,” said Rob Williams, president of Winged Foot Golf Club. “Our club has a long history of hosting this nation’s greatest men’s and women’s championships and we look forward to helping write another chapter in the story of our great sport in 2028.”

The 2028 US Open will mark the seventh time that Winged Foot has hosted the event and the 14th time the club has hosted a USGA championship. This next US Open will tie Winged Foot with Balustrol Golf Club as the clubs to host the second-most US Opens, with Oakmont hosting the most frequently. Winged Foot also hosted the 1997 PGA Championship.

The USGA has now announced US Open host sites through 2030, with the 2031 site being the only unannounced host through 2035.