2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Ft. Worth area, as part of a PGA Tour sandwich around the PGA Championship.
The tournament has been won historically by PGA Tour players who have already got trophies on the mantle.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 12-to-1 along with Tony Finau.
Viktor Hovland is at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Collin Morikawa sits fifth on the board at 18-to-1.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge first looks
Let's start with Justin Rose, who has won here in the past and is coming off a great week at Oak Hill.
Cam Davis has been building up to another breakthrough, and this golf course should suit him well.
Rickie Fowler is going to draw a lot of money this week, and his improved ballstriking and short game should come in handy.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|450
|Jordan Spieth
|1200
|Tony Finau
|1200
|Viktor Hovland
|1400
|Collin Morikawa
|1600
|Max Homa
|1800
|Sungjae Im
|2000
|Sam Burns
|2200
|Justin Rose
|2800
|Rickie Fowler
|2800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3000
|Russell Henley
|3500
|Chris Kirk
|4000
|Si Woo Kim
|4000
|Cameron Davis
|4500
|Brian Harman
|5000
|Tom Hoge
|5000
|Denny Mccarthy
|5500
|Taylor Moore
|5500
|Kurt Kitayama
|6000
|Min Woo Lee
|6000
|Stephan Jaeger
|6000
|Brendon Todd
|6600
|Byeong-Hun An
|6600
|Harris English
|6600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7000
|Davis Riley
|7000
|J.J. Spaun
|7000
|K.H. Lee
|7000
|Maverick McNealy
|7500
|Ryan Fox
|7500
|Thomas Detry
|7500
|Alex Smalley
|8000
|Beau Hossler
|8000
|Billy Horschel
|8000
|Emiliano Grillo
|8000
|Eric Cole
|8000
|J.T. Poston
|8000
|Joseph Bramlett
|8000
|Lucas Herbert
|8000
|Patrick Rodgers
|8000
|Adam Svensson
|10000
|Hayden Buckley
|10000
|Justin Suh
|10000
|Nick Taylor
|10000
|S.H. Kim
|10000
|Sam Stevens
|10000
|Will Gordon
|10000
|Adam Schenk
|11000
|Robby Shelton
|11000
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Akshay Bhatia
|12500
|Alex Noren
|12500
|Andrew Putnam
|12500
|Ben Griffin
|12500
|Ben Martin
|12500
|Cameron Champ
|12500
|Danny Willett
|12500
|Garrick Higgo
|12500
|Joel Dahmen
|12500
|Luke List
|12500
|Matt Wallace
|12500
|Nick Hardy
|12500
|Ryan Palmer
|12500
|Scott Stallings
|12500
|Lee Hodges
|15000
|Mark Hubbard
|15000
|Nate Lashley
|15000
|Pierceson Coody
|15000
|Sam Ryder
|15000
|Sepp Straka
|15000
|Austin Eckroat
|17500
|Kevin Streelman
|17500
|Matthew Nesmith
|17500
|Patton Kizzire
|17500
|Vincent Norrman
|17500
|Aaron Baddeley
|20000
|Dylan Wu
|20000
|Harry Hall
|20000
|Michael Kim
|20000
|Michael Block
|35000