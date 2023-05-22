2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
05/22/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Ft. Worth area, as part of a PGA Tour sandwich around the PGA Championship.

The tournament has been won historically by PGA Tour players who have already got trophies on the mantle.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 12-to-1 along with Tony Finau.

Viktor Hovland is at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa sits fifth on the board at 18-to-1.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge first looks

Let's start with Justin Rose, who has won here in the past and is coming off a great week at Oak Hill.

Cam Davis has been building up to another breakthrough, and this golf course should suit him well.

Rickie Fowler is going to draw a lot of money this week, and his improved ballstriking and short game should come in handy.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 450
Jordan Spieth 1200
Tony Finau 1200
Viktor Hovland 1400
Collin Morikawa 1600
Max Homa 1800
Sungjae Im 2000
Sam Burns 2200
Justin Rose 2800
Rickie Fowler 2800
Tommy Fleetwood 3000
Russell Henley 3500
Chris Kirk 4000
Si Woo Kim 4000
Cameron Davis 4500
Brian Harman 5000
Tom Hoge 5000
Denny Mccarthy 5500
Taylor Moore 5500
Kurt Kitayama 6000
Min Woo Lee 6000
Stephan Jaeger 6000
Brendon Todd 6600
Byeong-Hun An 6600
Harris English 6600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7000
Davis Riley 7000
J.J. Spaun 7000
K.H. Lee 7000
Maverick McNealy 7500
Ryan Fox 7500
Thomas Detry 7500
Alex Smalley 8000
Beau Hossler 8000
Billy Horschel 8000
Emiliano Grillo 8000
Eric Cole 8000
J.T. Poston 8000
Joseph Bramlett 8000
Lucas Herbert 8000
Patrick Rodgers 8000
Adam Svensson 10000
Hayden Buckley 10000
Justin Suh 10000
Nick Taylor 10000
S.H. Kim 10000
Sam Stevens 10000
Will Gordon 10000
Adam Schenk 11000
Robby Shelton 11000
Aaron Rai 12500
Akshay Bhatia 12500
Alex Noren 12500
Andrew Putnam 12500
Ben Griffin 12500
Ben Martin 12500
Cameron Champ 12500
Danny Willett 12500
Garrick Higgo 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Luke List 12500
Matt Wallace 12500
Nick Hardy 12500
Ryan Palmer 12500
Scott Stallings 12500
Lee Hodges 15000
Mark Hubbard 15000
Nate Lashley 15000
Pierceson Coody 15000
Sam Ryder 15000
Sepp Straka 15000
Austin Eckroat 17500
Kevin Streelman 17500
Matthew Nesmith 17500
Patton Kizzire 17500
Vincent Norrman 17500
Aaron Baddeley 20000
Dylan Wu 20000
Harry Hall 20000
Michael Kim 20000
Michael Block 35000

