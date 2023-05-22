2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Ft. Worth area, as part of a PGA Tour sandwich around the PGA Championship.

The tournament has been won historically by PGA Tour players who have already got trophies on the mantle.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 12-to-1 along with Tony Finau.

Viktor Hovland is at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa sits fifth on the board at 18-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge first looks

Let's start with Justin Rose, who has won here in the past and is coming off a great week at Oak Hill.

Cam Davis has been building up to another breakthrough, and this golf course should suit him well.

Rickie Fowler is going to draw a lot of money this week, and his improved ballstriking and short game should come in handy.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner