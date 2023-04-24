2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in Mexico for the second and final time this season. Vidanta Vallarta is pretty wide open, and the wind is really the only defense on the course plus a bit of length. A big hitter should thrive, but Kurt Kitayama had a great week here last year.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: We have to at least acknowledge that Rahm is a huge favorite this week and a worthy pick, but please don't.

Wyndham Clark: I've come around to Clark in the last few weeks, and this could be a great spot for him.

Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard nearly won the oppo event in the D.R., and this kinda feels like that minus Rahm and Finau.

Beau Hossler: Hossler has demonstrated some excellent golf this year, but winning has long been a challenge.

My pick this week is Wyndham Clark.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks