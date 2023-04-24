2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta preview

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is this week, and the field this week is quite thin. It's Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Alex Noren and Gary Woodland, maybe Wyndham Clark, and then a big drop.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: As mentioned, it's Rahm and then everyone else. Rahm is the defending champion and clearly the best player on the planet.

2. Tony Finau: Finau gave it a good run here last year, and he seems to thrive on courses where he can pretty much drive it where he wants.

3. Wyndham Clark: Clark looked good with Beau Hossler for most of the Zurich Classic, and he's been playing well this season.

4. Gary Woodland: Woodland has been showing signs this year of figuring it all out, and he still has relative length.

5. Davis Riley: Riley is now a PGA Tour winner after the Zurich Classic, and his golf swing is just fantastic.

6. Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard did a great job teaming with Thorbjorn Olesen in the Zurich Classic, and he's showed signs of being capable to win on this tour.

7. Alex Noren: Noren is clinging to his spot in the top 50 in the OWGR, and he needs a great week this week to stay in it. But he's not playing well.

8. Aaron Rai: Rai's game isn't quite as well-suited for Vidanta as the last few venues he's seen, but I like his game here.

9. Beau Hossler: Hossler has put himself into great position several times this year. It hasn't netted a win yet, but the golf has been good.

10. Maverick McNealy: I feel as though I need to put him in the top 10 given the relative weakness of this field, but his season has not been up to standard.