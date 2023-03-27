Valero Texas Open history, results and past winners

The Valero Texas Open is the PGA Tour's San Antonio-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as lead-in to the Masters.
The event, which was first played in 1922, originally started out as the Texas Open. It then became focused on the San Antonio community at different points in its history. However, the event has always had Texas in its name. It is the sixth-oldest professional golf tournament in the world.
Two players -- Arnold Palmer and Justin Leonard -- share the record for the most Valero Texas Open wins with three. Seven players have won the tournament twice.
Valero Texas Open format
The Valero Texas Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field, which is 144 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Valero Texas Open host courses
- 1922-1926, 1929-1940, 1950-1955, 1957-1959: Brackenridge Park Golf Course
- 1927-1928, 1941-1949: Willow Springs Golf Course
- 1950-1951, 1956, 1960: Ft. Sam Houston Golf Course
- 1961-1966, 1977-1994: Oak Hills Country Club
- 1967, 1969-1970: Pecan Valley Golf Club
- 1972-1976: Woodlake Golf Club
- 1995-2009: La Cantera Golf Club
- 2010-present: TPC San Antonio
Valero Texas Open past sponsors
Valero Texas Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1922-1945, 1948-1955, 1981-1985, 1988-1989, 1994: Texas Open
- 1946-1947, 1972-1980: San Antonio Texas Open
- 1956-1969: Texas Open Invitational
- 1970: San Antonio Open Invitational
- 1986: Vantage Championship
- 1990-1993: HEB Texas Open
- 1995-1997: La Cantera Texas Open
- 1998-1999: Westin Texas Open
- 2000: Westin Texas Open at La Cantera
- 2001: Texas Open at La Cantera
- 2002-present: Valero Texas OPen
Valero Texas Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|JJ Spaun
|275
|−13
|2
|$1,548,000
|2021
|Jordan Spieth
|270
|−18
|2
|$1,386,000
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Corey Conners
|268
|−20
|2
|$1,350,000
|2018
|Andrew Landry
|271
|−17
|2
|$1,116,000
|2017
|Kevin Chappell
|276
|−12
|1
|$1,116,000
|2016
|Charley Hoffman
|276
|−12
|1
|$1,116,000
|2015
|Jimmy Walker
|277
|−11
|4
|$1,116,000
|2014
|Steven Bowditch
|280
|−8
|1
|$1,116,000
|2013
|Martin Laird
|274
|−14
|2
|$1,116,000
|2012
|Ben Curtis
|279
|−9
|2
|$1,116,000
|2011
|Brendan Steele
|280
|−8
|1
|$1,116,000
|2010
|Adam Scott
|274
|−14
|1
|$1,098,000
|2009
|Zach Johnson (2)
|265
|−15
|PO
|$1,098,000
|2008
|Zach Johnson
|261
|−19
|2
|$810,000
|2007
|Justin Leonard (3)
|261
|−19
|PO
|$810,000
|2006
|Eric Axley
|265
|−15
|3
|$720,000
|2005
|Robert Gamez
|262
|−18
|3
|$630,000
|2004
|Bart Bryant
|261
|−19
|3
|$630,000
|2003
|Tommy Armour III
|254
|−26
|7
|$630,000
|2002
|Loren Roberts
|261
|−19
|3
|$630,000
|2001
|Justin Leonard (2)
|266
|−18
|2
|$540,000
|2000
|Justin Leonard
|261
|−19
|5
|$468,000
|1999
|Duffy Waldorf (2)
|270
|−18
|PO
|$360,000
|1998
|Hal Sutton
|270
|−18
|1
|$306,000
|1997
|Tim Herron
|271
|−17
|2
|$252,000
|1996
|David Ogrin
|275
|−13
|1
|$216,000
|1995
|Duffy Waldorf
|268
|−20
|6
|$198,000
|1994
|Bob Estes
|265
|−19
|1
|$180,000
|1993
|Jay Haas (2)
|263
|−21
|PO
|$180,000
|1992
|Nick Price
|263
|−21
|PO
|$162,000
|1991
|Blaine McCallister
|269
|−11
|PO
|$162,000
|1990
|Mark O'Meara
|261
|−19
|1
|$144,000
|1989
|Donnie Hammond
|258
|−22
|7
|$108,000
|1988
|Corey Pavin
|259
|−21
|8
|$108,000
|1987
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1986
|Ben Crenshaw (2)
|196[a]
|−14
|1
|$180,000
|1985
|John Mahaffey
|268
|−12
|PO
|$63,000
|1984
|Calvin Peete
|266
|−14
|3
|$63,000
|1983
|Jim Colbert
|261
|−19
|5
|$54,000
|1982
|Jay Haas
|262
|−18
|3
|$45,000
|1981
|Bill Rogers
|266
|−14
|PO
|$45,000
|1980
|Lee Trevino
|265
|−15
|1
|$45,000
|1979
|Lou Graham
|268
|−12
|1
|$45,000
|1978
|Ron Streck
|265
|−15
|1
|$40,000
|1977
|Hale Irwin
|266
|−14
|2
|$30,000
|1976
|Butch Baird
|273
|−15
|PO
|$25,000
|1975
|Don January
|275
|−13
|PO
|$25,000
|1974
|Terry Diehl
|269
|−19
|1
|$25,000
|1973
|Ben Crenshaw
|270
|−14
|2
|$25,000
|1972
|Mike Hill
|273
|−15
|2
|$25,000
|1971
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1970
|Ron Cerrudo
|273
|−7
|5
|$20,000
|1969
|Deane Beman
|274
|−10
|PO
|$20,000
|1968
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1967
|Chi-Chi Rodríguez
|277
|−7
|1
|$20,000
|1966
|Harold Henning
|272
|−8
|3
|$13,000
|1965
|Frank Beard
|270
|−10
|3
|$7,500
|1964
|Bruce Crampton
|273
|−7
|1
|$5,800
|1963
|Phil Rodgers
|268
|−16
|2
|$4,300
|1962
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|273
|−11
|1
|$4,300
|1961
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|270
|−14
|1
|$4,300
|1960
|Arnold Palmer
|276
|−12
|2
|$2,800
|1959
|Wes Ellis
|276
|−8
|2
|$2,800
|1958
|Bill Johnston
|274
|−10
|3
|$2,000
|1957
|Jay Hebert
|271
|−13
|1
|$2,800
|1956
|Gene Littler
|276
|−12
|2
|$3,750
|1955
|Mike Souchak
|257
|−27
|7
|$2,200
|1954
|Chandler Harper
|259
|−25
|2
|$2,200
|1953
|Tony Holguin
|264
|−20
|1
|$2,000
|1952
|Jack Burke Jr.
|260
|−24
|6
|$2,000
|1951
|Dutch Harrison (2)
|265
|−19
|PO
|$2,000
|1950
|Sam Snead (2)
|265
|−19
|1
|$2,000
|1949
|Dave Douglas
|268
|−16
|1
|$2,000
|1948
|Sam Snead
|264
|−20
|2
|$2,000
|1947
|Ed Oliver
|265
|−19
|1
|$2,000
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|264
|−20
|6
|$1,500
|1945
|Sammy Byrd
|268
|−16
|1
|$1,000
|1944
|Johnny Revolta
|273
|−11
|1
|$1,000
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Chick Harbert
|272
|−12
|PO
|$1,000
|1941
|Lawson Little
|273
|−11
|3
|$1,200
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|271
|−13
|PO
|$1,500
|1939
|Dutch Harrison
|271
|−13
|2
|$1,250
|1938
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1937
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1936
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1935
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1934
|Wiffy Cox
|283
|−5
|1
|$750
|1933
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1932
|Clarence Clark
|287
|3
|1
|$600
|1931
|Abe Espinosa
|281
|−3
|2
|$1,500
|1930
|Denny Shute
|277
|−7
|3
|$1,500
|1929
|Bill Mehlhorn (2)
|277
|−7
|4
|$1,500
|1928
|Bill Mehlhorn
|297
|13
|1
|$1,500
|1927
|Bobby Cruickshank
|292
|8
|3
|$1,500
|1926
|Macdonald Smith
|288
|4
|1
|$1,500
|1925
|Joe Turnesa
|284
|E
|1
|$1,500
|1924
|Joe Kirkwood Sr.
|279
|N/A
|7
|$1,500
|1923
|Walter Hagen
|279
|N/A
|PO
|$1,500
|1922
|Bob MacDonald
|281
|N/A
|1
|$1,500