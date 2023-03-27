Valero Texas Open history, results and past winners
The Valero Texas Open is the PGA Tour's San Antonio-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as lead-in to the Masters.

The event, which was first played in 1922, originally started out as the Texas Open. It then became focused on the San Antonio community at different points in its history. However, the event has always had Texas in its name. It is the sixth-oldest professional golf tournament in the world.

Two players -- Arnold Palmer and Justin Leonard -- share the record for the most Valero Texas Open wins with three. Seven players have won the tournament twice.

Valero Texas Open format

The Valero Texas Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field, which is 144 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Valero Texas Open host courses

  • 1922-1926, 1929-1940, 1950-1955, 1957-1959: Brackenridge Park Golf Course
  • 1927-1928, 1941-1949: Willow Springs Golf Course
  • 1950-1951, 1956, 1960: Ft. Sam Houston Golf Course
  • 1961-1966, 1977-1994: Oak Hills Country Club
  • 1967, 1969-1970: Pecan Valley Golf Club
  • 1972-1976: Woodlake Golf Club
  • 1995-2009: La Cantera Golf Club
  • 2010-present: TPC San Antonio

Valero Texas Open past sponsors

Valero Texas Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1922-1945, 1948-1955, 1981-1985, 1988-1989, 1994: Texas Open
  • 1946-1947, 1972-1980: San Antonio Texas Open
  • 1956-1969: Texas Open Invitational
  • 1970: San Antonio Open Invitational
  • 1986: Vantage Championship
  • 1990-1993: HEB Texas Open
  • 1995-1997: La Cantera Texas Open
  • 1998-1999: Westin Texas Open
  • 2000: Westin Texas Open at La Cantera
  • 2001: Texas Open at La Cantera
  • 2002-present: Valero Texas OPen

Valero Texas Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 JJ Spaun 275 −13 2 $1,548,000
2021 Jordan Spieth 270 −18 2 $1,386,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Corey Conners 268 −20 2 $1,350,000
2018 Andrew Landry 271 −17 2 $1,116,000
2017 Kevin Chappell 276 −12 1 $1,116,000
2016 Charley Hoffman 276 −12 1 $1,116,000
2015 Jimmy Walker 277 −11 4 $1,116,000
2014 Steven Bowditch 280 −8 1 $1,116,000
2013 Martin Laird 274 −14 2 $1,116,000
2012 Ben Curtis 279 −9 2 $1,116,000
2011 Brendan Steele 280 −8 1 $1,116,000
2010 Adam Scott 274 −14 1 $1,098,000
2009 Zach Johnson (2) 265 −15 PO $1,098,000
2008 Zach Johnson 261 −19 2 $810,000
2007 Justin Leonard (3) 261 −19 PO $810,000
2006 Eric Axley 265 −15 3 $720,000
2005 Robert Gamez 262 −18 3 $630,000
2004 Bart Bryant 261 −19 3 $630,000
2003 Tommy Armour III 254 −26 7 $630,000
2002 Loren Roberts 261 −19 3 $630,000
2001 Justin Leonard (2) 266 −18 2 $540,000
2000 Justin Leonard 261 −19 5 $468,000
1999 Duffy Waldorf (2) 270 −18 PO $360,000
1998 Hal Sutton 270 −18 1 $306,000
1997 Tim Herron 271 −17 2 $252,000
1996 David Ogrin 275 −13 1 $216,000
1995 Duffy Waldorf 268 −20 6 $198,000
1994 Bob Estes 265 −19 1 $180,000
1993 Jay Haas (2) 263 −21 PO $180,000
1992 Nick Price 263 −21 PO $162,000
1991 Blaine McCallister 269 −11 PO $162,000
1990 Mark O'Meara 261 −19 1 $144,000
1989 Donnie Hammond 258 −22 7 $108,000
1988 Corey Pavin 259 −21 8 $108,000
1987 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1986 Ben Crenshaw (2) 196[a] −14 1 $180,000
1985 John Mahaffey 268 −12 PO $63,000
1984 Calvin Peete 266 −14 3 $63,000
1983 Jim Colbert 261 −19 5 $54,000
1982 Jay Haas 262 −18 3 $45,000
1981 Bill Rogers 266 −14 PO $45,000
1980 Lee Trevino 265 −15 1 $45,000
1979 Lou Graham 268 −12 1 $45,000
1978 Ron Streck 265 −15 1 $40,000
1977 Hale Irwin 266 −14 2 $30,000
1976 Butch Baird 273 −15 PO $25,000
1975 Don January 275 −13 PO $25,000
1974 Terry Diehl 269 −19 1 $25,000
1973 Ben Crenshaw 270 −14 2 $25,000
1972 Mike Hill 273 −15 2 $25,000
1971 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1970 Ron Cerrudo 273 −7 5 $20,000
1969 Deane Beman 274 −10 PO $20,000
1968 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1967 Chi-Chi Rodríguez 277 −7 1 $20,000
1966 Harold Henning 272 −8 3 $13,000
1965 Frank Beard 270 −10 3 $7,500
1964 Bruce Crampton 273 −7 1 $5,800
1963 Phil Rodgers 268 −16 2 $4,300
1962 Arnold Palmer (3) 273 −11 1 $4,300
1961 Arnold Palmer (2) 270 −14 1 $4,300
1960 Arnold Palmer 276 −12 2 $2,800
1959 Wes Ellis 276 −8 2 $2,800
1958 Bill Johnston 274 −10 3 $2,000
1957 Jay Hebert 271 −13 1 $2,800
1956 Gene Littler 276 −12 2 $3,750
1955 Mike Souchak 257 −27 7 $2,200
1954 Chandler Harper 259 −25 2 $2,200
1953 Tony Holguin 264 −20 1 $2,000
1952 Jack Burke Jr. 260 −24 6 $2,000
1951 Dutch Harrison (2) 265 −19 PO $2,000
1950 Sam Snead (2) 265 −19 1 $2,000
1949 Dave Douglas 268 −16 1 $2,000
1948 Sam Snead 264 −20 2 $2,000
1947 Ed Oliver 265 −19 1 $2,000
1946 Ben Hogan 264 −20 6 $1,500
1945 Sammy Byrd 268 −16 1 $1,000
1944 Johnny Revolta 273 −11 1 $1,000
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Chick Harbert 272 −12 PO $1,000
1941 Lawson Little 273 −11 3 $1,200
1940 Byron Nelson 271 −13 PO $1,500
1939 Dutch Harrison 271 −13 2 $1,250
1938 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1937 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1936 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1935 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1934 Wiffy Cox 283 −5 1 $750
1933 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1932 Clarence Clark 287 3 1 $600
1931 Abe Espinosa 281 −3 2 $1,500
1930 Denny Shute 277 −7 3 $1,500
1929 Bill Mehlhorn (2) 277 −7 4 $1,500
1928 Bill Mehlhorn 297 13 1 $1,500
1927 Bobby Cruickshank 292 8 3 $1,500
1926 Macdonald Smith 288 4 1 $1,500
1925 Joe Turnesa 284 E 1 $1,500
1924 Joe Kirkwood Sr. 279 N/A 7 $1,500
1923 Walter Hagen 279 N/A PO $1,500
1922 Bob MacDonald 281 N/A 1 $1,500

