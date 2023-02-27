2023 Puerto Rico Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grand, Puerto Rico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Puerto Rico Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Puerto Rico Open preview

The Puerto Rico Open is this week, and the PGA Tour serves up an opposite-field event against the API as a little precursor to The Players. This is a tough event to handicap every year.

2023 Puerto Rico Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Erik van Rooyen: EVR has been showing signs of figuring things out, and he could clean up against this field.

2. Nate Lashley: The PGA Tour winner is a horse-for-course pick for this event, with a pair of top-eight finishes in the last three years.

3. Harrison Endycott: Endycott is not consistent yet, but he's been in the top 26 in two of his last four starts, against much better fields.

4. Sam Stevens: Stevens has made the money in three of his last four events, including a T-14 at Torrey Pines.

5. Steve Stricker: Why not? The guy is smoking the PGA Tour Champions, and he can still keep up.

6. Cameron Percy: Percy has been tied for seventh here in each of the last two years, so it's a place he likes.

7. Ben Martin: Martin almost won an oppo event last year in the D.R., and he played well at Pebble, so let's go with him.

8. MJ Daffue: Daffue has been pretty solid in his last two tournaments, and that's some good momentum.

9. Ted Potter, Jr.: TPJ has been in the top seven here in two of the last three years. It's something worth pursuing in a random event like this one.

10. Geoff Ogilvy: Ogilvy is actually playing pretty well. He's made the cut in his two PGA Tour starts this season.