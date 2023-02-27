2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
02/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The Puerto Rico Open logo


The 2023 Puerto Rico Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Puerto Rico Open is played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it offers a life-changing opportunity to the pro who wins here this week.

Nate Lashley is betting favorite

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Nate Lashley, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.

Ben Martin and Brandon Harkins next best at 18-to-1.

Andrew Novak and Scott Piercy are 22-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

2023 Puerto Rico Open first looks

Erik van Rooyen feels an obvious play this week, along with Cameron Percy.

I like Harrison Endycott as a potential upset pick, and MJ Daffue has been playing some decent golf.

2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nate Lashley 1400
Ben Martin 1800
Brandon Harkins 1800
Andrew Novak 2200
Scott Piercy 2200
Akshay Bhatia 2500
Erik van Rooyen 2500
Sam Stevens 2500
Cameron Percy 2800
Ryan Gerard 2800
MJ Daffue 3000
Roberto Diaz 3300
Dylan Wu 3500
Harry Hall 3500
Michael Kim 3500
Matti Schmid 4000
Noah Goodwin 4000
Augusto Nunez 4500
Carl Yuan 4500
Harrison Endycott 4500
Harry Higgs 4500
Henrik Norlander 4500
Rafael Campos 4500
Vincent Norrman 4500
Austin Eckroat 5000
Brice Garnett 5000
Chris Stroud 5000
Hank Lebioda 5000
Ryan Armour 5000
Sangmoon Bae 5000
Tano Goya 5000
Josh Teater 5500
Paul Haley 5500
Zecheng Dou 5500
Kevin Roy 6000
Vaughn Taylor 6000
Austin Cook 6600
Ben Carr 6600
Fabian Gomez 6600
Jason Dufner 6600
Jim Herman 6600
Jonas Blixt 6600
Kyle Stanley 6600
Nick Watney 6600
Sean OHair 6600
Seung Yul Noh 6600
Austin Smotherman 7000
Brian Stuard 7000
Grayson Murray 7500
Scott Brown 7500
Ted Potter Jr 7500
Brent Grant 8000
Scott Harrington 8000
Tommy Gainey 8000
Wesley Bryan 8000
Trevor Cone 9000
Andrew Landry 10000
Bill Haas 10000
David Hearn 10000
Jonathan Byrd 10000
Kevin Chappell 10000
KJ Choi 10000
Max McGreevy 10000
Trevor Werbylo 10000
William McGirt 11000
Boo Weekley 12500
Richy Werenski 12500
Cody Gribble 14000
Jesse Mueller 14000

