2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Puerto Rico Open is played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it offers a life-changing opportunity to the pro who wins here this week.

Nate Lashley is betting favorite

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Nate Lashley, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.

Ben Martin and Brandon Harkins next best at 18-to-1.

Andrew Novak and Scott Piercy are 22-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

2023 Puerto Rico Open first looks

Erik van Rooyen feels an obvious play this week, along with Cameron Percy.

I like Harrison Endycott as a potential upset pick, and MJ Daffue has been playing some decent golf.

2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner