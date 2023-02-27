2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Puerto Rico Open is played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it offers a life-changing opportunity to the pro who wins here this week.
Nate Lashley is betting favorite
The 2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Nate Lashley, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.
Ben Martin and Brandon Harkins next best at 18-to-1.
Andrew Novak and Scott Piercy are 22-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
2023 Puerto Rico Open first looks
Erik van Rooyen feels an obvious play this week, along with Cameron Percy.
I like Harrison Endycott as a potential upset pick, and MJ Daffue has been playing some decent golf.
2023 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Nate Lashley
|1400
|Ben Martin
|1800
|Brandon Harkins
|1800
|Andrew Novak
|2200
|Scott Piercy
|2200
|Akshay Bhatia
|2500
|Erik van Rooyen
|2500
|Sam Stevens
|2500
|Cameron Percy
|2800
|Ryan Gerard
|2800
|MJ Daffue
|3000
|Roberto Diaz
|3300
|Dylan Wu
|3500
|Harry Hall
|3500
|Michael Kim
|3500
|Matti Schmid
|4000
|Noah Goodwin
|4000
|Augusto Nunez
|4500
|Carl Yuan
|4500
|Harrison Endycott
|4500
|Harry Higgs
|4500
|Henrik Norlander
|4500
|Rafael Campos
|4500
|Vincent Norrman
|4500
|Austin Eckroat
|5000
|Brice Garnett
|5000
|Chris Stroud
|5000
|Hank Lebioda
|5000
|Ryan Armour
|5000
|Sangmoon Bae
|5000
|Tano Goya
|5000
|Josh Teater
|5500
|Paul Haley
|5500
|Zecheng Dou
|5500
|Kevin Roy
|6000
|Vaughn Taylor
|6000
|Austin Cook
|6600
|Ben Carr
|6600
|Fabian Gomez
|6600
|Jason Dufner
|6600
|Jim Herman
|6600
|Jonas Blixt
|6600
|Kyle Stanley
|6600
|Nick Watney
|6600
|Sean OHair
|6600
|Seung Yul Noh
|6600
|Austin Smotherman
|7000
|Brian Stuard
|7000
|Grayson Murray
|7500
|Scott Brown
|7500
|Ted Potter Jr
|7500
|Brent Grant
|8000
|Scott Harrington
|8000
|Tommy Gainey
|8000
|Wesley Bryan
|8000
|Trevor Cone
|9000
|Andrew Landry
|10000
|Bill Haas
|10000
|David Hearn
|10000
|Jonathan Byrd
|10000
|Kevin Chappell
|10000
|KJ Choi
|10000
|Max McGreevy
|10000
|Trevor Werbylo
|10000
|William McGirt
|11000
|Boo Weekley
|12500
|Richy Werenski
|12500
|Cody Gribble
|14000
|Jesse Mueller
|14000